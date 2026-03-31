New Mentorship Program for European DeepTech Startups

DeepTech Mentorship Program

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qubit Labs is excited to announce its partnership with ISE Group Accelerator and the launch of DeepTech Unlocked - a Mentorship Program designed for European DeepTech Startups.Why this conversation now?The R&D cycles are long. Funding is difficult to secure. First sales are hard to close, and building the right partnerships takes time. DeepTech Unlocked provides founders with practical tools, expert guidance, and networking opportunities to tackle these challenges in deep technology ventures - from securing funding to closing first sales.“After decades of working with startups, we know all about their early-stage pains. DeepTech Unlocked Mentorship Program covers them all and gives actionable support to innovators. Startups will learn from practitioners - actual cases and practical knowledge only,” said Iva Kozlovska, CEO of Qubit Labs.Who Can Participate?The program welcomes founders working in the following areas:- Artificial Intelligence- Quantum Technologies- Robotics- Advanced Materials- Climate Tech- Health Tech- Space Tech- Semiconductor TechnologiesWorkshop Topics&Agenda:- Workshop 1/ 2/04 12:00 СЕТ - Opportunities for DeepTech Startups An overview of the European DeepTech ecosystem: grants, support programmes, and how to identify the right opportunities for your stage.- Workshop 2/ 9/04 12:00 СЕТ - AI Tools & Platforms for DeepTech Startups A practical look at AI-powered tools and platforms that help DeepTech teams accelerate product development, R&D workflows, and operations.- Workshop 3/ 16/04 12:00 СЕТ - Pilots with Corporations How to structure, negotiate, and close corporate pilot agreements - and turn them into long-term commercial partnerships.- Workshop 4/ 23/04 12:00 СЕТ - The VC World What investors look for in DeepTech ventures, how to position your startup, and how to navigate the fundraising process effectively.- Workshop 5/ 30/04 12:00 СЕТ - First Sales Go-to-market strategy, outbound tactics, and how to close your first real customers in a complex, long-cycle DeepTech sales environment.- Workshop 6/ 7/05 12:00 СЕТ - Effective Hiring and Team Building How to build a team that executes like a Pro.Why Join?This mentorship series is designed to address the real pains DeepTech startups face when scaling. Every workshop is built around actionable output - something you can apply immediately to your startup. Apply now to join the DeepTech Unlocked Mentorship Program and get a chance to receive acceleration and funding!

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