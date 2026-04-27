AI Salaries Surge Up to 67% in Six Months, Now Starting at $216K+ in the U.S., New Data Shows

AI Developer Salaries Report

Qubit Labs report: AI salaries jumped up to 67% globally in 2026, led by senior roles, with U.S. pay starting at $216K+ and Ukraine topping growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new AI rates report from Qubit Labs reveals that AI salaries have surged globally by up to 67%, with senior roles showing the highest growth.A new AI Developer Salary Report from Qubit Labs shows that compensation for AI/LLM roles has risen significantly in 2026. Western markets saw pay raises up to 43%, while increases reached 40–67% in Eastern Europe. This report highlights which countries have seen the strongest surge, with senior roles leading worldwide.Junior salaries have increased the most in emerging markets due to global demand, remote-work hiring, and lower starting salaries. Ukraine and Romania have seen increases of 30–56%, while Brazil has experienced more moderate increases of 11–25%. AI salaries for junior engineers in the United States have risen by 40% because demand for AI skills is growing much faster than the supply of qualified candidates. In mature markets such as the United Kingdom and France, salaries are increasing by 12–25%.The report shows that senior roles have experienced the most significant growth, indicating a shortage of experienced AI professionals and high demand for such talent across various industries.The report indicates that salaries for AI and LLM specialists have risen sharply due to increased investment in AI infrastructure and strong demand for LLM expertise, and that AI salary growth patterns in 2026 clearly highlight specific differences between emerging and mature markets.United States: In the United States, there is a high demand for advanced AI and LLM expertise, as reflected in significant increases of up to 43% across all roles and seniority levels.Western Europe (UK, Germany, and France): Western European markets demonstrated stable, moderate growth, typically between 6% and 20%. They are characterized by more predictable compensation patterns and lower volatility.Brazil: This country maintained moderate-to-strong growth (11–25%), remaining a cost-effective nearshore option for North American companies.Ukraine: The country recorded the highest pay adjustments across all roles and seniority levels, with increases of up to 67%. This is driven by strong global demand, competitive pricing, and a highly skilled talent pool.Poland and Romania remain premium nearshore destinations. Driven by increased demand and a growing AI workforce, salaries have grown by 9-52%. In Poland, senior AI engineers have seen the largest increase (52% in six months), while in Romania, mid-level LLM developer roles have risen the most, by 47%.With these insights, tech leaders, CEOs, and HR professionals can optimize budgeting, make smart compensation adjustments, rethink hiring strategies, and maintain a competitive advantage.About Qubit LabsQubit Labs is a leading IT staff augmentation company that offers a full-stack solution with comprehensive HR, administrative, and payroll support. The company is a trusted partner for building dedicated development teams, hiring remote developers, establishing R&D centers in offshore locations, and providing AI staff augmentation and integration solutions. Qubit Labs is renowned for its customizable services, high-quality candidates with strong technical expertise, and transparent pricing.

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