Vast Edge Introduces Free NetSuite Backup Service for Small User Accounts

Vast Edge announces free NetSuite backup service for small businesses with up to five users, supporting accessible backup and disaster recovery adoption.

Vast Edge introduces a free NetSuite backup service for organizations with up to five users, supporting accessible data protection and recovery.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Edge , a managed cloud and ERP solutions provider, has announced the availability of a free NetSuite backup service for organizations with five or fewer users, aimed at improving access to reliable backup and disaster recovery solutions for small and growing businesses.The initiative is designed to address a common challenge in SaaS environments, where organizations rely on platforms like NetSuite for financial and operational data but may not have dedicated NetSuite data backup or NetSuite disaster recovery strategies in place.According to industry research, data stored in SaaS platforms remains the responsibility of the customer under the shared responsibility model. While service providers ensure infrastructure uptime, protection against data loss due to accidental deletion, configuration errors, or ransomware attacks often requires independent backup and disaster recovery systems.The newly introduced free tier by Vast Edge provides foundational NetSuite backup policy support, enabling smaller teams to maintain secure copies of essential ERP data without upfront cost. The offering includes automated backup processes, secure cloud storage, and basic restore capabilities designed to support operational continuity.A spokesperson from Vast Edge stated, “This initiative is intended to support smaller organizations that may not yet have formalized data protection strategies. By providing access to entry-level NetSuite backup capabilities, the goal is to help businesses reduce risk and improve preparedness for potential data loss scenarios.”Vast Edge’s broader portfolio includes enterprise-grade backup as a service, managed backup and disaster recovery, and cloud backup solutions designed for organizations with complex ERP and SaaS ecosystems. These solutions support a wide range of use cases, including compliance readiness, data loss protection, and recovery from ransomware incidents.The company’s NetSuite backup platform supports protection of transactional records, configurations, and file-based data, with capabilities such as encrypted backups, near real-time synchronization, and structured cloud backup restore workflows. These features are aligned with evolving disaster recovery strategies adopted by organizations managing both legacy and modern systems.As businesses increasingly adopt cloud-first approaches, the need for enterprise cloud backup and SaaS backup and recovery solutions continues to grow. Industry analysts note that smaller organizations are often more vulnerable to data loss due to limited IT resources and lack of dedicated recovery frameworks.By introducing a no-cost entry point, Vast Edge aims to encourage early adoption of structured backup data practices while enabling organizations to scale toward more comprehensive disaster recovery software and accounting software backup solutions as their needs evolve.The free NetSuite backup service is now available globally for eligible users. Additional details about the offering and eligibility criteria can be found on the company’s official website.About Vast EdgeVast Edge is a global provider of cloud, ERP, and data protection solutions, specializing in NetSuite, Microsoft 365, and other enterprise platforms. The company delivers backup and disaster recovery solutions, cloud migration, and system integration services to organizations across industries, supporting secure and scalable digital operations.

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