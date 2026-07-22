Vast Edge Enhances Primavera P6 Hosting with AI Monitoring, Recovery Readiness, and Multi-Cloud Management

AI-Powered Oracle Primavera P6 Hosting, Multi-Cloud Management

Vast Edge enhances Primavera P6 hosting with AI-powered monitoring, recovery readiness insights, disaster recovery visibility, and multi-cloud management.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Edge , a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced new capabilities for its Oracle Primavera P6 Hosting platform, introducing AI-assisted monitoring, recovery readiness visibility, and centralized multi-cloud management. The enhancements are designed to help project-driven organizations improve reliability, strengthen business continuity, and simplify Primavera infrastructure operations.The announcement reflects growing demand from construction companies, engineering firms, utilities, energy organizations, and government contractors for greater visibility into the environments that support project scheduling, portfolio management, and operational planning.Growing Demands on Primavera P6 InfrastructureMany Oracle Primavera P6 environments were originally deployed on infrastructure designed for smaller teams, fewer integrations, and less demanding security requirements. Today, organizations must support larger project portfolios, distributed workforces, stricter governance standards, and increasing expectations around availability and recovery readiness.Maintaining servers, databases, backups, security controls, and application performance internally can place a significant burden on IT and PMO teams. These challenges have accelerated interest in Primavera Cloud Hosting, managed services, and cloud modernization initiatives.AI-Powered Operational Intelligence for Primavera P6 HostingThe enhanced platform introduces AI-assisted monitoring capabilities across hosted Primavera environments running on Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. By analyzing infrastructure performance, database activity, and utilization trends, the platform helps teams identify potential issues earlier and make more informed operational decisions.Environment health analytics provide visibility into application performance, database responsiveness, and service availability. Capacity forecasting helps organizations identify utilization trends before they affect users or critical project workloads.Resource utilization insights also help teams understand how Oracle Primavera P6 Hosting environments are performing relative to current user demand, project complexity, and data volumes, supporting better planning and infrastructure optimization.Recovery Readiness and Disaster Recovery VisibilityBackup success does not always guarantee recovery readiness. Many organizations discover gaps in retention policies, recovery procedures, or backup validation only when a recovery event occurs.The new recovery readiness capabilities provide visibility into backup status, retention coverage, recovery testing, and overall preparedness across hosted Primavera environments.Backup validation insights help confirm that scheduled backups are completing successfully and that protected data remains available for recovery when needed. Recovery preparedness tracking provides operational teams with documented evidence of backup readiness that can support internal governance reviews, audit activities, and business continuity programs.Each environment includes disaster recovery planning aligned with defined recovery objectives. Geo-redundant backup storage, encrypted data protection, recovery testing, and documented restoration procedures help strengthen Primavera Disaster Recovery capabilities while improving confidence in recovery outcomes.For organizations that have historically relied on manual backup processes or undocumented recovery procedures, the enhanced visibility helps shift recovery planning from assumption-based processes to measurable operational readiness.Multi-Cloud Hosting ManagementThe platform extends management capabilities across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).Organizations can host Primavera P6 Professional or Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM) on the cloud platform that best aligns with business, compliance, or operational requirements while maintaining consistent monitoring, security controls, and support processes.Many enterprises have already standardized on Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, or Oracle Cloud for broader technology initiatives. The platform allows teams to align Primavera P6 Hosting Services with existing cloud strategies without sacrificing operational consistency.Organizations pursuing Primavera P6 Cloud Migration projects can leverage migration services that include environment provisioning, data validation, version compatibility reviews, user acceptance testing, and go-live support.Primavera P6 Managed ServicesThe new monitoring and recovery capabilities are delivered through Vast Edge's broader Primavera P6 Managed Services framework.Services include:24/7 infrastructure monitoringDatabase administrationPerformance tuningUser administrationSecurity managementIncident responseCapacity planningEnvironment health reviewsSupport is delivered by engineers experienced in Primavera infrastructure, cloud operations, database administration, and enterprise project environments.The platform supports both Oracle and SQL Server database environments, providing ongoing maintenance, performance optimization, health monitoring, and operational support for project-critical deployments.Security and ComplianceSecurity remains a foundational component of the platform.Hosted environments include:Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)Single Sign-On (SSO)AES-256 Encryption at RestTLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 Encryption in TransitRole-Based Access ControlsAudit LoggingContinuous Security MonitoringSecurity controls are applied consistently across hosted environments to support governance, risk management, and operational resilience initiatives.Vast Edge maintains ISO 27001 certification and operates under SOC 2 Type II-aligned practices. Operational processes are also aligned with GDPR data handling requirements for organizations supporting European operations or data subjects.Organizations in regulated industries, including government contracting, utilities, and financial services, can request security documentation and operational evidence as part of vendor oversight and third-party risk management programs.Enterprise IntegrationsThe platform supports integration with enterprise applications commonly used alongside Primavera P6, including Microsoft 365, Oracle ERP, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Procore, Boomi, Azure Data Factory, Power BI, and Tableau.These integrations help organizations connect project schedules, resource planning, cost management, reporting, and operational data across the broader business ecosystem.Executive Perspective"Primavera P6 supports some of the most complex construction, engineering, energy, and infrastructure programs in the world," said Vikram Prakash, CEO of Vast Edge. "Organizations need more than application hosting. They need operational visibility, tested recovery procedures, strong security controls, and a team that understands how project-critical environments operate. These enhancements are designed to help customers improve reliability, strengthen recovery preparedness, and reduce operational risk."Industries ServedVast Edge provides Oracle Primavera P6 Hosting, managed services, cloud migration, backup and disaster recovery solutions for construction companies, EPC contractors, engineering firms, utilities, energy companies, manufacturing organizations, government contractors, and program management offices.These organizations share a common need for Primavera environments that are secure, highly available, scalable, and supported by proven operational processes.About Vast EdgeFounded in 2004 by former KPMG technology professionals, Vast Edge is a global cloud solutions and managed services provider specializing in cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery, ERP services, AI-powered business solutions, analytics, and enterprise security.The company helps organizations modernize enterprise applications and infrastructure through managed cloud services, disaster recovery solutions, enterprise integrations, analytics, and security-focused operations.Vast Edge maintains ISO 27001 certification and operates under SOC 2 Type II-aligned practices, serving organizations across construction, engineering, utilities, energy, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and financial services. The company supports deployments across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.For more information, visit https://vastedge.com

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