MedSynapse Appoints Four Strategic Business Unit Leads to Scale Global Pharma Customer Experience

Mr. Sourabh Dhamdhere, Ms. Manasi Shrouti, Dr. Ketaki Pokale, and Dr. Harshita Gupta as Business Unit Leads @MedSynapse

MedSynapse names Sourabh Dhamdhere, Dr. Ketaki Pokale, Manasi Shrouti, and Dr. Harshita Gupta as Business Unit Leads, Customer Experience to drive global growth

These four leaders are the engines behind our delivery success.” — Dr. Jacqueline Simons, EVP & Head of Strategic Partnerships, MedSynapse

MUMBAI, INDIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedSynapse , the leading global platform for Healthcare Professional (HCP) engagement and collaboration, is pleased to announce the appointment of four key leaders to the role of Business Unit Lead – Customer Experience: Mr. Sourabh Dhamdhere, Dr. Ketaki Pokale, Ms. Manasi Shrouti, and Dr. Harshita Gupta.In these strategic leadership positions, they will serve as the primary "Daily Operations Owners" for their respective units, overseeing the end-to-end delivery of digital solutions for an expanding portfolio of global Pharmaceutical and MedTech partners.As MedSynapse continues its rapid trajectory, these appointments signal a reinforced commitment to providing "Measurable Impact" and maintaining absolute operational stability for its clients.“These four leaders are the engines behind our delivery success,” said Dr. Jacqueline Simons, EVP & Head of Strategic Partnerships at MedSynapse. “Their collective expertise across Omnichannel Strategy, Clinical Research, and Client Success allows us to transform complex pharmaceutical planning into reliable, repeatable delivery. By driving operational discipline at the unit level, they ensure our partners receive the predictability and precision they require to succeed in a digital-first environment”.The Business Unit Leads will focus on three core strategic pillars to drive partner success:• The Stability Engine (Delivery Leadership): Implementing robust execution frameworks to handle increasing project volumes smoothly while maintaining high quality.• The Trust Engine (Client Experience): Acting as "Confidence Builders" by maintaining absolute clarity on deliverables and resolving concerns proactively to ensure seamless partnerships.• The Expansion Engine (Commercial Partnership): Providing critical data and execution insights to ensure proposals are realistic and accounts are ready for scalable growth.Meet the New Business Unit Leads:• Mr. Sourabh Dhamdhere: A specialist in Omnichannel Engagement and Strategy. His focus is on bridging the gap between brand objectives and high-impact outcomes in digital ecosystems to drive consistent HCP outcomes.• Dr. Ketaki Pokale: A PhD in Life Sciences with a deep background in clinical research and scientific communications. She specializes in ensuring that digital campaigns meet the rigorous clinical standards of the pharmaceutical industry.• Ms. Manasi Shrouti: Expert in project management and customer success, Ms. Shrouti excels at streamlining operational workflows and removing friction to improve delivery throughput.• Dr. Harshita Gupta: With a foundation in clinical dentistry and healthcare management, Dr. Gupta focuses on the intersection of medical precision and operational scaling to build long-term strategic partnerships."Our goal is to build systems where digital HCP engagement is delivered with absolute predictability," said the newly appointed leads in a joint statement. "By optimizing the 'Client-Agency' dynamic and removing operational friction, we empower our partners to innovate and scale their digital presence with total confidence".These promotions reflect MedSynapse’s culture of recognizing "system builders" who can thrive in a fast-paced environment while maintaining the precision required by the medical community.About MedSynapse: MedSynapse is an AI-enabled HCP platform dedicated to transforming how Pharma and MedTech firms engage with healthcare professionals. Through predictive modeling and data intelligence, MedSynapse provides the critical infrastructure necessary for commercial success and clinical impact across the APAC region.MedSynapse provides a suite of solutions that move pharmaceutical marketing beyond traditional "reach and frequency" models. Through Precision Channel Performance analytics, the platform allows commercial teams to measure how digital touchpoints influence physician behavior, enabling brands to optimize field force deployment and budgets based on high-probability adopter segments rather than basic engagement metrics.The platform’s AI engine delivers hyper-personalized medical content to over 1.5 million healthcare professionals globally. By leveraging Predictive Behavior Modeling, MedSynapse identifies specific clinical needs in real-time, allowing Pharma partners to deliver molecule-specific evidence and scientific narratives to doctors exactly when they are most receptive to new data.Beyond engagement, MedSynapse serves as a critical source of Real-World Evidence (RWE). By analyzing peer-to-peer clinical discussions and interaction patterns, the platform generates intelligence reports that reveal shifting prescribing patterns and clinical awareness. This empowers leaders to scale business operations rapidly while maintaining medical integrity across complex regulatory landscapes.

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