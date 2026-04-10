MedSynapse Elevates Shreyas Ravetkar as AVP Sales to Spearhead HealthTech Expansion and Drive Digital Pharma Solutions

Mr. Shreyas Ravetkar, AVP Sales at MedSynapse

Shreyas Ravetkar steps up as AVP Sales to lead MedSynapse’s commercial growth, driving new revenue opportunities and strategic pharma partnerships.

My primary mission is to empower pharma brands with the precise digital tools they need to engage medical professionals and ultimately improve patient outcomes.” — Mr. Shreyas Ravetkar, AVP Sales at MedSynapse

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedSynapse , the largest and fastest-growing global platform for medical professionals, proudly announces the elevation of Shreyas Ravetkar as AVP Sales.In this critical leadership role, Shreyas will champion MedSynapse's commercial expansion, driving fresh revenue channels and forging strategic alliances within the pharmaceutical sector. Equipped with a robust background in pharmacy and business development, he brings specialized expertise in navigating the complex pharmaceutical digital landscape. He excels at executing end-to-end commercial strategies and architecting digital solutions that align perfectly with the evolving needs of pharma marketers."Shreyas combines deep clinical understanding with exceptional commercial acumen," said Charles Meyer, CEO at MedSynapse. "His proven ability to manage complex sales cycles autonomously and his strategic foresight make him an invaluable asset as we aggressively scale our footprint."Shreyas's focus at MedSynapse will span five core strategic areas:• Global Market Expansion: Formulating and executing high-impact sales strategies to widen MedSynapse's presence across key healthtech markets.• Customized Pharma Solutions: Working intimately with brand managers to translate their marketing visions into effective, targeted digital HCP engagement programs.• Independent Business Development: Driving the complete sales lifecycle autonomously, focusing on robust pipeline generation and securing major enterprise contracts.• Relationship Cultivation: Drawing on deep industry intelligence to establish and nurture lasting connections with key decision-makers in the pharmaceutical space.• Revenue Acceleration: Leading dynamic commercial initiatives to consistently hit and exceed ambitious financial targets from the ground up."My foundation in pharmacy and business administration fuels my dedication to advancing healthcare innovation," stated Shreyas Ravetkar. "I am thrilled to takeup this new role at MedSynapse as AVP Sales, where my primary mission is to empower pharma brands with the precise digital tools they need to engage medical professionals and ultimately improve patient outcomes."About MedSynapse: MedSynapse is an AI-enabled HCP platform dedicated to transforming how Pharma and MedTech firms engage with healthcare professionals. Through predictive modeling and data intelligence, MedSynapse provides the critical infrastructure necessary for commercial success and clinical impact across the APAC region.MedSynapse provides a suite of solutions that move pharmaceutical marketing beyond traditional "reach and frequency" models. Through Precision Channel Performance analytics, the platform allows commercial teams to measure how digital touchpoints influence physician behavior, enabling brands to optimize field force deployment and budgets based on high-probability adopter segments rather than basic engagement metrics.The platform’s AI engine delivers hyper-personalized medical content to over 1.5 million healthcare professionals globally. By leveraging Predictive Behavior Modeling, MedSynapse identifies specific clinical needs in real-time, allowing Pharma partners to deliver molecule-specific evidence and scientific narratives to doctors exactly when they are most receptive to new data.Beyond engagement, MedSynapse serves as a critical source of Real-World Evidence (RWE). By analyzing peer-to-peer clinical discussions and interaction patterns, the platform generates intelligence reports that reveal shifting prescribing patterns and clinical awareness. This empowers leaders to scale business operations rapidly while maintaining medical integrity across complex regulatory landscapes.

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