Western Cape Mobility on train usage for Bafana Bafana game

As the DHL Cape Town Stadium gets ready to host the Bafana Bafana international friendly against Panama on 31 March 2026, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku is encouraging thousands of fans to leave their cars at home and take the train instead. This follows an announcement from PRASA Western Cape that it will increase affordable train services, park and ride facilities, and security to make travelling to the match easier and smoother.

Minister Sileku’s call forms part of the Western Cape Government’s broader plan to make passenger rail the backbone of public transport in the province. This vision is supported by reliable bus services, a safer and more professional minibus taxi industry, e-hailing services, and safe walking and cycling options.

“I am encouraged by PRASA’s continued progress in restoring passenger rail services across the province. All lines in the Cape Town metro are now back in operation, including key routes connecting Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. This marks an important milestone in rebuilding our rail network after years of disruption caused by vandalism, cable theft, and infrastructure damage.”

Minister Sileku added that major sporting events are a great chance for residents to experience a revitalised rail system. By choosing the train, fans can help ease traffic and keep Cape Town moving more smoothly.

“Our vision for the Western Cape is an affordable, safe, and well-connected transport system, where trains are the first choice, not the last. By taking the train to see Bafana Bafana, fans are not just avoiding traffic and parking stress; they are helping change how our province moves. We want fewer cars on the road and trains filled with the spirit of South African soccer.”

Park and ride facilities

To reduce traffic and improve safety around the venue, supporters are encouraged to park at secure, 24-hour monitored facilities along the Northern and Southern Lines and take the train to the stadium.

Southern Line (Cape Town – Fish Hoek):

Kenilworth: Public parking opposite the station

Heathfield: PRASA secure parking

Lakeside: PRASA secure parking

False Bay: PRASA secure parking

Fish Hoek: Public parking opposite the station and at the beach

Northern Line:

Strand

Eerste River

Kuils River

Brackenfell

Kraaifontein

Bellville

Tygerberg

Vasco

Commuter safety and post-match services

The safety of commuters remains a top priority. PRASA Western Cape Protection Services will work closely with law enforcement to improve security at all stations and parking areas.

Key travel advice for fans:

Arrive early: Get to stations early to find parking and allow enough time before kick-off.

After the match: Extra trains will be available to help fans get home safely.

Avoid the rush: Try to leave the stadium early and head to stations in time to reduce crowding.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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