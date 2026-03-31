Border Management Authority on 2026 Easter operational plan

Deputy Commissioner for Corporate Services Madam Jane Thupana,

Deputy Commissioner for Operations, Major General (rtd) David Chilembe,

Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Assistant Commissioners present,

Representatives of our public and private partners present,

The entire border management community,

Members of the media,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning

As the Border Management Authority, we are once again gathered here to present the Easter festive season plan which is aimed at ensuring the efficient, secure and seamless movement of people and goods across South Africa’s 71 ports of entry during the Easter period. This plan reflects the Authority’s commitment for the robust implementation of border law enforcement functions while enabling legitimate travel, tourism and trade during one of the busiest periods on the country’s national calendar. The plan is supported by various structures across our national security cluster that include, the inter-ministerial consultative committee on border management, the border technical committee of directors-general and heads of entities, the natjoints, the provjoints and other critical structures in the broader border management ecosystem.

The operational plan is structured into four key phases and those are planning, execution, demobilisation and sustenance.

Planning phase

Our planning phase commenced at the tail-end of the festive period which was between December 2025 and January 2026, specifically on the 05th of February 2026 and set to end tomorrow, the 30th of March 2026. Given the existing BMA resource constraints, this phase has focused on integrated stakeholder engagements for the purposes of identifying partnerships that would assist in augmenting our resources. As part of these efforts, we have continued to maintain our critical partnerships with the Western Cape Government which has allocated approximately 50 officials to support the BMA as immigration officers at Cape Town International Airport. Similarly, the Gauteng Provincial Government has maintained its support through the deployment of 80 officers assisting as immigration officers at OR Tambo International Airport.

To tackle the cross-border social protection challenges, particularly the safeguarding of minors and vulnerable travellers including those without requisite travel documentation and victims of trafficking, we partnered with the Department of Social Development to deploy various social workers to the various ports of entry through their provincial structures. In addition, we welcome the continued partnership with the Department of Tourism wherein they deployed over 160 tourism safety officers to enhance the seamless flow of traveller movements within the port premises. With regards to infrastructure augmentation, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) through its continued support will provide temporary lighting, ablution facilities, barricades and jojo water tankers, amongst others to enhance conditions within the ports of entry and transit corridors.

For corridor management, the national, provincial and local traffic authorities will be intensifying their deployments to ensure strict and full compliance with the traffic protocols.

Beyond the public sector collaboration, we welcome partnerships with DCD Protected Mobility, Paramount Group, Aselsan South Africa, and Unipro Protective Wear. These partnerships align with the quest for technology driven border management as they support the deployment of an integrated suite of advanced surveillance, mobility and protective technologies for this Easter period. In the same vein, Sanlam and Assupol will assist with the health and wellbeing of officials in the border environment during this period.

Within this planning phase, at a regional level, extensive port-based inter-jurisdictional discussions have been conducted with neighbouring countries including Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, eSwatini and Botswana to maintain streamlined border processes and enhance coordination.

Execution phase

This phase will run for a period of ten days commencing on Tuesday, 31 March and ending on Thursday, 09 April 2026. It is divided into two segments, the departure leg from 31 March to 04 April 2026 and the arrival leg from 05 to 09 April 2026.

Peak travel volumes are expected on Thursday, 02 April 2026 for departures and on Easter Monday, 06 April 2026 for arrivals. During these peak periods, traveller volumes may exceed 25 000 travellers per day at the busiest ports of entry.

The BMA will implement heightened deployments, increased processing capacity, streamlined border checks and reinforced security to facilitate safe and efficient traveller movement while preventing illegal activities. Priority will be given to the elderly, persons with disabilities and adults travelling with children.

Demobilisation phase

This phase will commence on 10 April 2026 and will focus on the structured scaling down of operations, resource reallocation and post-operational assessments to evaluate effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.

Sustenance phase

Following the Easter operations, the BMA will sustain heightened operational awareness through continuous monitoring, evaluation and adaptive planning, including preparations for the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Key operational measures

On immigration, the BMA will intensify the detection and proper processing of undocumented travellers, strengthen access control and enforce strict compliance with immigration requirements. All travellers must present valid machine-readable passports with at least two blank pages and comply with visa conditions. Parents travelling with minors must present required documentation.

High-risk areas will be closely monitored through coordinated law enforcement operations. Any individual attempting to enter or exit the Republic illegally will face arrest and prosecution in line with the Immigration Act.

On port health, travellers from yellow fever endemic areas must present valid vaccination certificates. Travellers carrying health-related goods must declare them on arrival.

On agricultural and environmental biosecurity, the importation of plants, animals and related products requires proper certification. Non-compliance may result in fines or imprisonment.

Proactive measures to curb corruption

The BMA will utilise technology such as drones and body worn cameras to deter corruption. Anti-corruption awareness initiatives led by the Special Investigating Unit continue to educate officials on the consequences of corrupt practices.

In conclusion, the BMA remains committed to delivering a secure, efficient and traveller-friendly border environment. This 2026 Easter operational plan reflects a balanced approach between facilitation and enforcement, ensuring that South Africa’s borders contribute positively to economic growth while safeguarding national security.

Members of the public are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, comply with all legal requirements and cooperate fully with border officials. Suspicious activities and corruption can be reported via the toll-free number 0800 122 9 019 or through the official website www.bma.gov.za.

I thank you.

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