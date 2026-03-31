Correctional Services condemns irregular telephonic interview between offender Jermaine Prim and eNCA

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) strongly condemns the telephonic interview conducted between eNCA and offender Jermaine Prim at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre. A full-scale investigation has been instituted to determine how this incident occurred.

This engagement, conducted without the approval of the National Commissioner, represents a clear violation of established standard operating procedures. Media houses are required to formally apply for permission to interview offenders, a process which ensures that security, legal processes, and victims’ rights are not compromised. No such application was received or approved.

The extended and uninterrupted nature of the interview raises serious concerns about possible breaches of internal controls and whether unauthorised communication channels were used. The investigation will focus on establishing the method of communication and any lapses in compliance.

The Department remains committed to upholding institutional security and will act decisively against any conduct that undermines the correctional system. Media institutions are urged to exercise due diligence and adhere to the regulatory framework governing engagements with offenders.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

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