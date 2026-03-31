Defence showcases capabilities at the 2026 Rand Show, 6 Apr

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be participating in the 2026 edition of the Rand Show, taking place from 2 to 6 April 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in NASREC.

The SANDF will once more utilise the Rand Show as an opportunity to educate and raise public awareness about the SANDF as well as to bring the defence force to the people. It will also showcase and engage with the citizens of the country on a variety of careers, training opportunities, social responsibility as well as to put a spotlight on the department’s achievements in peace support operations in Africa.

The SANDF’s presence at this iconic event re-assures citizens of its commitment while demonstrating the strength, professionalism, and readiness of South Africa’s armed forces. Visitors will be treated to a range of static displays, interactive exhibitions, and live capability demonstrations, offering a rare opportunity to experience the SANDF’s military might up close.

From advanced equipment and vehicles to specialised units and operational showcases, the SANDF aims to foster greater understanding of its role in safeguarding the nation. This participation will also provide a platform for direct interaction between members of the public and the men and women who serve, reinforcing the bond between the Defence Force and the people of South Africa.

The SANDF encourages families, students, and all interested members of the media attending the Rand Show to visit SANDF displays and exhibitions in order to be part of this unique experience.

Enquiries:

Director Defence Corporate Communication

Brigadier General Selinah Rawlins

Cell: 078 098 7712

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