Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals Increased in February 2026

Posted on Mar 30, 2026 in News

For Immediate Release: March 30, 2026

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors in February 2026 was $1.91 billion¹ (measured in nominal dollars), an increase of 10.3 percent compared to February 2025. In February 2026, 787,024 total visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands, up 3.6 percent compared to February 2025 (759,679 visitors).

There were 760,790 visitors in February 2026 who arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 26,234 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 739,692 visitors (+2.9%) arrived by air and 19,987 visitors (+31.3%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in February 2025.

The average length of stay by total visitors in February 2026 was 8.69 days¹, compared to 8.87 days in February 2025. The statewide average daily census² in February 2026 was 244,231 visitors¹ compared to 240,627 visitors (+1.5%) in February 2025.

In February 2026, 377,885 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 1.9 percent increase from February 2025 (370,989 visitors). In February 2026¹, total spending by U.S West visitors was $867.3 million, the average daily spending was $282 per person and the average length of stay was 8.14 days. In February 2025, U.S. West visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded total spending of $793.5 million, the average daily spending was $254 per person and the average length of stay was 8.42 days.

There were 210,125 visitors from the U.S. East in February 2026, up 5.6 percent from February 2025 (198,985 visitors). In February 2026¹, total spending by U.S. East visitors was $616.6 million, the average daily spending was $316 per person and the average length of stay was 9.28 days. In February 2025, U.S. East visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded total spending of $539.1 million, the average daily spending was $278 per person and the average length of stay was 9.73 days.

In February 2026, 52,377 visitors arrived from Japan, a growth of 9.0 percent from February 2025 (48,032 visitors). In February 2026¹, total spending by Japanese visitors was $74.0 million, the average daily spending was $243 per person and the average length of stay was 5.80 days. In February 2025, Japanese visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded total spending of $68.1 million, the average daily spending was $243 per person and the average length of stay was 5.82 days.

In February 2026, 46,392 visitors arrived from Canada, a 4.6 percent decrease from February 2025 (48,651 visitors). In February 2026¹, total spending by Canadian visitors was $144.4 million, the average daily spending was $221 per person and the average length of stay was 14.11 days. In February 2025, Canadian visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded total spending of $139.7 million, the average daily spending was $241 per person and the average length of stay was 11.91 days.

There were 74,010 visitors from all other international markets in February 2026, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 73,036 visitors (+1.3%) from all other international markets in February 2025.

Air capacity to Hawaii in February 2026 (4,860 transpacific flights with 1,072,409 seats) increased compared to February 2025 (4,484 flights, +8.4% with 994,295 seats, +7.9%).

Year-to-Date 2026

A total of 1,661,382 visitors arrived in the first two months of 2026, up 7.1 percent from 1,551,855 visitors in the first two months of 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, total visitor spending was $4.17 billion³, which was an increase from $3.63 billion (+14.8%) in the first two months of 2025.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In February 2026, 292,267 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 85,427 visitors came from the Mountain region. Nine out of 10 U.S. West visitors in February 2026 had been to Hawaii before (88.2%), while 11.8 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 48.4 percent of U.S. West visitors in February 2026 stayed in hotels, 19.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 11.2 percent stayed in rental homes.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 797,041 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 739,111 visitors (+7.8%) in the first two months of 2025.

In the first two months of 2026³, U.S. West visitors spent $1.93 billion and the average daily spending was $273 per person. In the first two months of 2025, U.S West visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded $1.61 billion in total spending and the average daily visitor spending was $246 per person.

U.S. East: In February 2026, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the East North Central (53,573 visitors), West North Central (40,430 visitors) and South Atlantic (38,264 visitors). Six out of 10 U.S. East visitors in February 2026 had been to Hawaii before (64.4%), while 35.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 57.5 percent of U.S. East visitors in February 2026 stayed in hotels, 14.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.7 percent stayed in timeshares, 12.7 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 10.8 percent stayed in rental homes.

In the first two months of 2026, 465,674 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 406,504 visitors (+14.6%) in the first two months of 2025.

In the first two months of 2026³, U.S. East visitors spent $1.37 billion and the average daily spending was $314 per person. In the first two months of 2025, U.S East visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded $1.14 billion in total spending and the average daily visitor spending was $271 per person.

Japan: Of the 52,377 visitors in February 2026, 51,935 visitors arrived on international flights and 442 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in February 2026 were repeat visitors (67.2%), while 32.8 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 80.7 percent of Japanese visitors in February 2026 stayed in hotels, 14.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 5.2 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 109,109 visitors from Japan compared to 102,328 visitors (+6.6%) in the first two months of 2025.

In the first two months of 2026³, Japanese visitors spent $157.2 million and the average daily spending was $247 per person. In the first two months of 2025, Japanese visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded $151.4 million in total spending and the average daily visitor spending was $246 per person.

Canada: Of the 46,392 visitors in February 2026, 40,984 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 5,408 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of 10 Canadian visitors in February 2026 (63.8%) had been to Hawaii before while 36.2 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 51.9 percent of Canadian visitors in February 2026 stayed in hotels, 18.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 18.3 percent stayed in timeshares, 10.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 8.4 percent stayed in rental homes.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 96,009 visitors from Canada compared to 102,984 visitors (-6.8%) in the first two months of 2025.

In the first two months of 2026³, Canadian visitors spent $279.0 million and the average daily spending was $225 per person. In the first two months of 2025, Canadian visitors on all Hawaiian Islands recorded $289.7 million in total spending and the average daily visitor spending was $232 per person.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 436,756 visitors to Oahu in February 2026 compared to 431,349 visitors (+1.3%) in February 2025. Visitor spending on Oahu increased to $737.8 million in February 2026 from $675.7 million (+9.2%) in February 2025. The average daily census on Oahu was 107,606 visitors in February 2026 compared to 109,178 visitors

(-1.4%) in February 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 963,997 visitors to Oahu compared to 888,627 visitors (+8.5%) in the first two months of 2025. For the first two months of 2026, total visitor spending was $1.67 billion, an increase from $1.45 billion (+15.7%) in the first two months of 2025.

Maui: Two-and-a-half years after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 223,227 visitors to Maui in February 2026 compared to 200,205 visitors (+11.5%) in February 2025. Visitor spending rose to $571.5 million in February 2026 from $535.1 million (+6.8%) in February 2025. The average daily census on Maui was 63,300 visitors in February 2026 compared to 58,929 visitors (+7.4%) in February 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 459,407 visitors to Maui compared to 402,622 visitors (+14.1%) in the first two months of 2025. For the first two months of 2026, total visitor spending was $1.24 billion compared to $1.07 billion (+15.5%) in the first two months of 2025.

Kauai: There were 113,016 visitors to Kauai in February 2026, compared to 105,976 visitors (+6.6%) in February 2025. Visitor spending was $253.1 million in February 2026 compared to $228.9 million (+10.6%) in February 2025. The average daily census on Kauai was 28,440 visitors in February 2026 compared to 28,436 visitors (0.0%) in February 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 234,309 visitors to Kauai compared to 216,138 visitors (+8.4%) in the first two months of 2025. For the first two months of 2026, total visitor spending was $539.5 million compared to $488.1 million (+10.5%) in the first two months of 2025.

Hawaii Island: There were 152,151 visitors to Hawaii Island in February 2026 compared to 141,968 visitors (+7.2%) in February 2025. Visitor spending of $333.0 million in February 2026 was an increase from February 2025 ($271.2 million, +22.8%). The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 40,424 visitors in February 2026 compared to 39,795 visitors (+1.6%) in February 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 307,133 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 301,280 visitors (+1.9%) in the first two months of 2025. For the first two months of 2026, total visitor spending was $681.4 million compared to $579.6 million (+17.6%) in the first two months of 2025.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,061 nonstop domestic flights with 866,191 seats from the continental U.S. in February 2026, compared to 3,649 flights (+11.3%) with 787,044 seats (+10.1%) in February 2025.

U.S. West: In February 2026, 3,624 scheduled flights with 748,809 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity increased from February 2025 (3,229 flights, +12.2% with 676,123 seats, +10.8%). Fewer scheduled seats from Everett, Wash., Oakland, Ontario and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

U.S. East: In February 2026, 429 scheduled flights with 116,555 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased from February 2025 (408 flights, +5.1% with 109,321 seats, +6.6%). Fewer seats from Houston and Newark and discontinued service from Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts were offset by growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, New York JFK and Washington, D.C.

International Flights

In February 2026, there were 799 nonstop flights with 206,218 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. Air capacity decreased compared to February 2025 (835 flights, -4.3% with 207,251 seats, -0.5%).

Japan: In February 2026, there were 317 scheduled flights with 93,319 seats from Japan.

There were fewer flights (323, -1.9%) but more seats (89,992, +3.7%) compared to February 2025. Discontinued service from Fukuoka and slightly fewer seats from Nagoya and Osaka were offset by growth in seats from Haneda and Narita.

Canada: There were 255 scheduled flights with 47,668 seats from Canada in February 2026.

Air capacity decreased compared to February 2025 (270 flights, -5.6% with 48,840 seats, -2.4%). Growth in scheduled seats from Calgary and Edmonton was offset by fewer seats from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In February 2026, there were 40 scheduled flights with 11,140 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to February 2025 (54 flights, -25.9% with 15,168 seats, -26.6%) due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney.

In February 2026, there were 40 scheduled flights with 11,140 seats from Sydney, Australia. Air capacity decreased compared to February 2025 (54 flights, -25.9% with 15,168 seats, -26.6%) due to discontinued service from Melbourne and fewer seats from Sydney. New Zealand: In February 2026, there were 21 scheduled flights with 5,811 seats from Auckland, compared to 23 flights (-8.7%) with 6,496 seats (-10.5%) in February 2025.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 71 scheduled flights with 22,683 seats from Seoul in February 2026, compared to 68 flights (+4.4%) with 20,685 seats (+9.7%) in February 2025.

There were 71 scheduled flights with 22,683 seats from Seoul in February 2026, compared to 68 flights (+4.4%) with 20,685 seats (+9.7%) in February 2025. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 27 scheduled flights with 9,450 seats from Guam in February 2026, compared to 28 flights (-3.6%) with 9,800 seats (-3.6%).

There were 27 scheduled flights with 9,450 seats from Guam in February 2026, compared to 28 flights (-3.6%) with 9,800 seats (-3.6%). Philippines: There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,138 seats from Manila in February 2026, compared to 20 flights (0.0%) with 6,154 seats (-0.3%) in February 2025.

There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,138 seats from Manila in February 2026, compared to 20 flights (0.0%) with 6,154 seats (-0.3%) in February 2025. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in February 2026 and also in February 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in February 2026 and also in February 2025. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in February 2026, compared to three flights (+33.3%) with 567 seats (+33.3%) seats in February 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats from the Cook Islands in February 2026, compared to three flights (+33.3%) with 567 seats (+33.3%) seats in February 2025. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in February 2026 and also in February 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Christmas Island in February 2026 and also in February 2025. Marshall Islands: There were 15 scheduled flights with 2,490 seats from Majuro in February 2026, compared to 16 flights (-6.3%) with 2,656 seats (-6.3%) in February 2025.

There were 15 scheduled flights with 2,490 seats from Majuro in February 2026, compared to 16 flights (-6.3%) with 2,656 seats (-6.3%) in February 2025. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in February 2026 and also in February 2025.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in February 2026 and also in February 2025. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in February 2026, compared to 11 flights (+9.1%) with 3,058 seats (+9.1%) in February 2025.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in February 2026, compared to 11 flights (+9.1%) with 3,058 seats (+9.1%) in February 2025. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in February 2026 and also in February 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, there were 10,079 transpacific flights with 2,235,180 seats, compared to 9,540 flights (+5.6%) with 2,120,775 seats (+5.4%) in the first two months of 2025.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In February 2026, 26,234 visitors arrived to Hawaii via 13 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Additionally, there were 628 visitors who flew into Honolulu for a turnaround trip aboard one out-of-state cruise ship that first entered Hawaii waters in late January 2026. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrive by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies to the state to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 9,060 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In February 2025, 19,987 visitors (+31.3%) came to the islands aboard nine trips from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,169 visitors (+5.7%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In the first two months of 2026, 41,899 visitors came to Hawaii via 23 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 628 visitors who flew to the state to board a turnaround trip. Another 18,115 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first two months of 2025, 39,015 visitors (+7.4%) came to Hawaii via 21 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships and 18,381 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Technical Notes: Visitor statistics for February 2026 excluded Molokai and Lanai, due to limited data collected from the Digital Tourism Survey for these two islands. These issues did not affect visitor arrival counts to the state, to the other islands, or by visitor markets.

Total spending statistics for February 2026 will be from visitors to Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island only. Spending statistics by visitor markets will exclude spending data by those who visited Molokai and Lanai.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

We are pleased to see positive growth in both visitor spending and visitor arrivals from our core U.S. West and U.S. East markets and from the Japan market in February 2026. The Korea market also recorded strong increases in both visitor spending and arrivals compared to February 2025. The Canadian market continued to be impacted by social and political challenges and recorded lower visitor arrivals and visitor spending in February 2026 compared to the same month last year.

Two-and-a-half years after the August 2023 wildfires, tourism on Maui continued to recover. In February 2026, there was growth in total arrivals (223,227 visitors, +11.5%) and total visitor spending ($571.5 million, +6.8%) compared to February 2025. According to DBEDT’s February 2026 Hotel Performance report, hotel occupancy in Maui County improved to 78.0 percent from 71.5 percent in February 2025. Hotel occupancy in the Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region increased to 76.3 percent from 69.2 percent in February 2025.

We are closely monitoring and awaiting the anticipated impacts to March 2026 visitor numbers stemming from the recent Kona Low storms. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the community members, essential workers and emergency management personnel who worked around the clock and continue to support our communities during the recovery process. I also wish to thank Hawaii’s tourism industry for stepping forward to support displaced residents affected by the severe weather.

1/ Due to limited data, Molokai and Lanai visitor statistics will not be reported for February 2026. Total arrivals statewide, arrivals to Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island and arrivals by visitor markets were not affected. Visitor spending, visitor days, length of stay and average daily census data did not include those who visited Molokai and Lanai. Please see technical notes at the end of this news release for more details.

2/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

3/ Year-to-date 2026 spending statistics excluded February 2026 Lanai and Molokai data.

# # #

View the February 2026 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, State of Hawaii

(808) 973-9446

FEBRUARY 2026 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) ¹ 1,908.1 1,730.6 10.3 4,165.3 3,627.9 14.8 Total by air 1,895.5 1,720.6 10.2 4,145.8 3,609.5 14.9 U.S. Total 1,483.9 1,332.6 11.4 3,295.0 2,746.4 20.0 U.S. West 867.3 793.5 9.3 1,928.8 1,605.5 20.1 U.S. East 616.6 539.1 14.4 1,366.3 1,140.9 19.8 Japan 74.0 68.1 8.6 157.2 151.4 3.8 Canada 144.4 139.7 3.4 279.0 289.7 -3.7 All Others 193.2 180.2 7.2 414.6 422.1 -1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 12.6 10.0 26.0 19.5 18.3 6.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS ¹ 6,838,465 6,737,552 1.5 15,007,735 14,378,758 4.4 Total by air 6,713,598 6,645,630 1.0 14,813,600 14,204,316 4.3 U.S. Total 5,027,503 5,060,257 -0.6 11,410,910 10,728,773 6.4 U.S. West 3,077,129 3,124,031 -1.5 7,057,199 6,513,937 8.3 U.S. East 1,950,374 1,936,226 0.7 4,353,711 4,214,836 3.3 Japan 303,839 279,774 8.6 636,716 615,368 3.5 Canada 654,370 579,211 13.0 1,242,696 1,246,407 -0.3 All Others 727,886 726,388 0.2 1,523,278 1,613,768 -5.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 124,866 91,921 35.8 194,135 174,442 11.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 787,024 759,679 3.6 1,661,382 1,551,855 7.1 Total by air 760,790 739,692 2.9 1,619,483 1,512,841 7.0 U.S. Total 588,010 569,974 3.2 1,262,714 1,145,616 10.2 U.S. West 377,885 370,989 1.9 797,041 739,111 7.8 U.S. East 210,125 198,985 5.6 465,674 406,504 14.6 Japan 52,377 48,032 9.0 109,109 102,328 6.6 Canada 46,392 48,651 -4.6 96,009 102,984 -6.8 All Others 74,010 73,036 1.3 151,651 161,913 -6.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 26,234 19,987 31.3 41,899 39,015 7.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS ¹ 244,231 240,627 1.5 254,368 243,708 4.4 Total by air 239,771 237,344 1.0 251,078 240,751 4.3 U.S. Total 179,554 180,723 -0.6 193,405 181,844 6.4 U.S. West 109,897 111,573 -1.5 119,614 110,406 8.3 U.S. East 69,656 69,151 0.7 73,792 71,438 3.3 Japan 10,851 9,992 8.6 10,792 10,430 3.5 Canada 23,370 20,686 13.0 21,063 21,126 -0.3 All Others 25,996 25,942 0.2 25,818 27,352 -5.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,460 3,283 35.8 3,290 2,957 11.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY ¹ 8.69 8.87 -2.0 9.03 9.27 -2.5 Total by air 8.82 8.98 -1.8 9.15 9.39 -2.6 U.S. Total 8.55 8.88 -3.7 9.04 9.37 -3.5 U.S. West 8.14 8.42 -3.3 8.85 8.81 0.5 U.S. East 9.28 9.73 -4.6 9.35 10.37 -9.8 Japan 5.80 5.82 -0.4 5.84 6.01 -3.0 Canada 14.11 11.91 18.5 12.94 12.10 6.9 All Others 9.84 9.95 -1.1 10.04 9.97 0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.76 4.60 3.5 4.63 4.47 3.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) ¹ 279.0 256.9 8.6 277.5 252.3 10.0 Total by air 282.3 258.9 9.0 279.9 254.1 10.1 U.S. Total 295.1 263.3 12.1 288.8 256.0 12.8 U.S. West 281.8 254.0 11.0 273.3 246.5 10.9 U.S. East 316.1 278.4 13.6 313.8 270.7 15.9 Japan 243.5 243.5 0.0 246.8 246.0 0.4 Canada 220.7 241.2 -8.5 224.5 232.4 -3.4 All Others 265.5 248.1 7.0 272.2 261.6 4.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.8 108.7 -7.2 100.6 105.1 -4.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) ¹ 2,424.4 2,278.1 6.4 2,507.1 2,337.8 7.2 Total by air 2,491.5 2,326.1 7.1 2,559.9 2,385.9 7.3 U.S. Total 2,523.5 2,337.9 7.9 2,609.5 2,397.3 8.9 U.S. West 2,295.0 2,138.9 7.3 2,419.9 2,172.2 11.4 U.S. East 2,934.4 2,709.0 8.3 2,933.9 2,806.5 4.5 Japan 1,412.3 1,418.3 -0.4 1,440.3 1,479.1 -2.6 Canada 3,113.0 2,871.5 8.4 2,906.2 2,813.0 3.3 All Others 2,610.9 2,467.8 5.8 2,733.7 2,607.1 4.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 479.7 499.7 -4.0 466.0 470.0 -0.9

P=Preliminary data.

1/ Due to limited data, Molokai and Lanai visitor statistics were not available for February 2026. Total arrivals statewide and by visitor market were not affected, Visitor spending, visitor days, length of stay and average daily census data excluded those who visited Molokai and Lanai.

FEBRUARY 2026 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS 2026P 2025P % change 2026P YTD¹ 2025P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,908.1 1,730.6 10.3 4,165.3 3,627.9 14.8 Total by air 1,895.5 1,720.6 10.2 4,145.8 3,609.5 14.9 Oahu 737.8 675.7 9.2 1,674.8 1,447.7 15.7 Maui 571.5 535.1 6.8 1,236.2 1,069.9 15.5 Molokai N/A 2.6 N/A 5.2 6.8 -22.6 Lanai N/A 7.1 N/A 8.7 17.5 -50.3 Kauai 253.1 228.9 10.6 539.5 488.1 10.5 Hawaii Island 333.0 271.2 22.8 681.4 579.6 17.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 12.6 10.0 26.0 19.5 18.3 6.5 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,838,465 6,737,552 1.5 15,007,735 14,378,758 4.4 Total by air 6,713,598 6,645,630 1.0 14,813,600 14,204,316 4.3 Oahu 3,012,974 3,056,973 -1.4 6,845,078 6,497,223 5.4 Maui 1,772,407 1,650,011 7.4 3,790,211 3,446,772 10.0 Molokai N/A 14,185 N/A 30,543 33,406 -8.6 Lanai N/A 13,997 N/A 12,198 27,801 -56.1 Kauai 796,332 796,212 0.0 1,723,828 1,678,520 2.7 Hawaii Island 1,131,885 1,114,253 1.6 2,411,742 2,520,594 -4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 124,866 91,921 35.8 194,135 174,442 11.3 VISITOR ARRIVALS 787,024 759,679 3.6 1,661,382 1,551,855 7.1 Total by air 760,790 739,692 2.9 1,619,483 1,512,841 7.0 Oahu 436,756 431,349 1.3 963,997 888,627 8.5 Maui 223,227 200,205 11.5 459,407 402,622 14.1 Molokai N/A 2,335 N/A 3,295 5,178 -36.4 Lanai N/A 4,082 N/A 3,284 7,690 -57.3 Kauai 113,016 105,976 6.6 234,309 216,138 8.4 Hawaii Island 152,151 141,968 7.2 307,133 301,280 1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 26,234 19,987 31.3 41,899 39,015 7.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 244,231 240,627 1.5 254,368 243,708 4.4 Total by air 239,771 237,344 1.0 251,078 240,751 4.3 Oahu 107,606 109,178 -1.4 116,018 110,122 5.4 Maui 63,300 58,929 7.4 64,241 58,420 10.0 Molokai N/A 507 N/A 518 566 -8.6 Lanai N/A 500 N/A 207 471 -56.1 Kauai 28,440 28,436 0.0 29,217 28,449 2.7 Hawaii Island 40,424 39,795 1.6 40,877 42,722 -4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,460 3,283 35.8 3,290 2,957 11.3 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.69 8.87 -2.0 9.03 9.27 -2.5 Total by air 8.82 8.98 -1.8 9.15 9.39 -2.6 Oahu 6.90 7.09 -2.7 7.10 7.31 -2.9 Maui 7.94 8.24 -3.7 8.25 8.56 -3.6 Molokai N/A 6.07 N/A 9.27 6.45 43.7 Lanai N/A 3.43 N/A 3.71 3.62 2.7 Kauai 7.05 7.51 -6.2 7.36 7.77 -5.3 Hawaii Island 7.44 7.85 -5.2 7.85 8.37 -6.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.76 4.60 3.5 4.63 4.47 3.6 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 279.0 256.9 8.6 277.5 252.3 10.0 Total by air 282.3 258.9 9.0 279.9 254.1 10.1 Oahu 244.9 221.0 10.8 244.7 222.8 9.8 Maui 322.5 324.3 -0.6 326.2 310.4 5.1 Molokai N/A 186.8 N/A 171.3 202.3 -15.3 Lanai N/A 509.3 N/A 711.5 627.8 13.3 Kauai 317.9 287.5 10.6 312.9 290.8 7.6 Hawaii Island 294.2 243.4 20.9 282.5 230.0 22.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 100.8 108.7 -7.2 100.6 105.1 -4.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,424.4 2,278.1 6.4 2,507.1 2,337.8 7.2 Total by air 2,491.5 2,326.1 7.1 2,559.9 2,385.9 7.3 Oahu 1,689.4 1,566.5 7.8 1,737.4 1,629.2 6.6 Maui 2,560.2 2,672.6 -4.2 2,690.9 2,657.4 1.3 Molokai N/A 1,134.5 N/A 1,588.2 1,305.3 21.7 Lanai N/A 1,746.5 N/A 2,642.7 2,269.9 16.4 Kauai 2,239.8 2,159.7 3.7 2,302.4 2,258.1 2.0 Hawaii Island 2,188.5 1,910.3 14.6 2,218.5 1,923.9 15.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 479.7 499.7 -4.0 466.0 470.0 -0.9

P=Preliminary data.

1/ N/A = Due to limited data, Molokai and Lanai visitor statistics for February 2026 were not available. Year-to-date 2026 statistics excluded Lanai and Molokai data for February 2026.