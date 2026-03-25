WandrLust unveils AI-powered platform to drive people off devices and reward everyday, real-world exploration

WandrLust Screenshot Murray Scarce, Co-founder, WandrLust WandrLust Screenshot 2 WandrLust Screenshot 3

AI agents, location verification and tokenised rewards will power a platform designed to turn daily outdoor adventures into a repeatable wellbeing practice

We wanted to build technology that encourages people to step away from screens and rediscover the world around them.” — Murray Scarce, co-founder of WandrLust

AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WandrLust today unveiled its AI powered app designed to help people spend less time on screens and more time in the real world. By combining an AI guide, real-world location verification and a token-powered reward system, it encourages users to treat everyday outdoor moments, from walking the dog or grabbing coffee to exploring a new city, the same way many people treat the gym: as a consistent practice that strengthens the mind while rewarding progress.The current release introduces an MVP version of the app, with additional platform features expected to roll out 6-months following the launch of the AFK token on 25 March.At its centre is an 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞, an AI-powered exploration companion that helps users discover quieter walking routes, nearby nature and new experiences close to home. This innovation is one of the first consumer-facing applications of agentic AI. Over time, additional agents will support areas such as wellbeing insights, wallet integration, seamless payments and the distribution of rewards and redemptions across the WandrLust ecosystem. Each adventure contributes to a personal exploration record, helping users build a habit of regular outdoor discovery.The ecosystem is supported by two complementary reward systems:𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗥 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 - which reward real-world activity such as walking and exploring, verified using GPS.Points can be redeemed for experiences and rewards across the WandrLust network, similar to the way games like Pokémon GO reward exploration, but with tangible real-world perks from partner brands.𝐀𝐅𝐊 𝐓𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐧 - a digital token, on the Base network, which users can earn and use across the WandrLust network. The token also enables creator rewards, community engagement and brand-funded incentives tied to verified exploration.𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆For more than a decade, digital platforms have competed for attention, rewarding time spent on screens rather than time spent in the real world. According to Data Reportal’s Digital 2025 Global Overview Report, adult internet users now spend an average of 6 hours and 38 minutes online every day – roughly 40% of their waking lives.WandrLust was created around a different idea: that exploration itself is a powerful mental health practice. In fact, research has consistently shown that time outside improves mood, reduces stress, and strengthens mental resilience. Yet many people struggle to make even small moments outdoors part of their routine life. WandrLust aims to change that by making exploration trackable, repeatable and rewarding.“Adventure isn’t escape,” said Murray Scarce, co-founder of WandrLust. “It’s how you disconnect, see the bigger picture and reconnect with yourself. We wanted to build technology that encourages people to step away from screens and rediscover the world around them.”The founders describe this shift as the presence economy - digital systems that reward real-world activity rather than screen time.𝗔 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆WandrLust’s long-term vision is to build a global AI-guided exploration platform where real-world movement generates real value. By turning everyday activity, from local walks to global adventures, into something people can share, earn rewards from and build reputation around, the platform creates a new model where explorers, creators and communities all benefit from real-world participation.Ends𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗟𝘂𝘀𝘁WandrLust is an AI-guided travel and wellness platform designed to help people build a habit of real-world movement and exploration. By combining AI guidance, location verification, community sharing and token-powered rewards, the platform turns everyday activity, from local walks to global adventures, into something people can track, share and earn rewards from. WandrLust is building a global community around real-world participation, helping people unplug, explore and reconnect with the world around them. Learn more at wandrlust.io.

WandrLust | Explore. Discover. Earn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.