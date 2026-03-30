Don't Get Sick From Your Chick!

It is important to remember that baby chicks, ducks, or other birds can harbor germs, like salmonella, that can make people sick. It is important to practice effective biosecurity measures when handling poultry. Touching your eyes, mouth, or face directly after handling live birds, or things in their environment can lead to sickness. Chicks, ducklings, or other young birds can carry salmonella on their bodies, even though they may appear to be clean and healthy.

After handling young birds, or poultry in general and anything in their environment, it is important to properly wash your hands with soap and water. Birds and their supplies should be kept outside to prevent harmful bacteria and viruses from spreading inside the home. It is important to supervise children when they are handling poultry and ensure they don’t kiss, nuzzle, touch their mouths, eat, or drink, during or after handling poultry until they have properly washed their hands.

For more information on staying healthy around backyard poultry visit CDC’s Healthy Pets, Healthy People Backyard Poultry webpage linked below.

Es importante recordar que los pollitos, patos u otras aves pueden albergar gérmenes, como la salmonela, que pueden enfermar a las personas. Es importante practicar medidas de bioseguridad efectivas al manipular aves de corral. Tocarse los ojos, la boca o la cara directamente después de manipular aves vivas o cosas en su entorno puede provocar enfermedades. Los pollitos, patitos u otras aves jóvenes pueden portar salmonela en sus cuerpos, aunque parezcan estar limpios y sanos.

Después de manipular aves jóvenes, o aves de corral en general y cualquier cosa en su entorno, es importante lavarse las manos adecuadamente con agua y jabón. Las aves y sus suministros deben mantenerse afuera para evitar que las bacterias y virus dañinos se propaguen dentro de la casa. Es importante supervisar a los niños cuando manipulan aves de corral y asegurarse de que no se besen, acaricien, toquen la boca, coman o beban, durante o después de manipular aves de corral hasta que se hayan lavado las manos adecuadamente.

Para obtener más información sobre cómo mantenerse saludable cerca de las aves de corral de traspatio, visite la página web de los CDC Mascotas saludables, personas saludables aves de corral de traspatio vinculada a continuación.

Contact | Contacto

Animal Health Program | Programa de Salud Animal

503-986-4680