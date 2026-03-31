Intrepid Networks Government Platform Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrepid Networks, a leading provider of mission-critical collaboration and intelligence solutions for public safety and government operations, today proudly announced that its Intrepid Networks Government Platform (IINGP) has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization, with an Authority to Operate (ATO) granted by the United States Marshals Service (USMS).This authorization confirms that INGP meets the FedRAMP High baseline, the U.S. government’s most rigorous cloud security standard for protecting highly sensitive federal data and mission-critical operations.The Intrepid Networks Government Platform listing on FedRAMP Project Management Office (PMO) site: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2124663764) The Intrepid Networks Government Platform (INGP) is a secure, cyber-hardened system built to support public safety and government missions. At its core is Intrepid Response©, a real-time operations and intelligence platform that enables agencies to plan, manage, execute, and document missions—from first alert through final reporting—within a single, unified environment.The FedRAMP High baseline includes more than 400 NIST 800-53 High security controls, designed to protect highly sensitive systems supporting national security and public safety missions.“Achieving FedRAMP High authorization is a major milestone for Intrepid Networks,” said Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks. “This authorization validates the strength of our platform, and demonstrates that INGP meets the rigorous security and compliance requirements needed to support sensitive, mission-critical federal operations.”Key Benefits for Federal AgenciesHigh-Baseline ProtectionMeets the most rigorous security controls defined by NIST 800-53 High, supporting highly sensitive and mission-critical workloads.FedRAMP-Aligned Authorization PackageProvides a complete FedRAMP High security package aligned with federal requirements, supporting agency security reviews and authorization activities.Government-Grade ReliabilityBuilt for public safety and national security missions requiring uncompromising security, operational resilience, and dependable performance under pressure.Scalable Across Federal MissionsSupports federal civilian, defense, intelligence, and public safety environments operating across diverse mission sets and threat landscapes.“FedRAMP High authorization reflects the strength of our security architecture, governance, and operational discipline,” said Annita Nerses, Ph.D., COO of Intrepid Networks. “It gives our federal partners confidence that Intrepid Response is built to protect highly sensitive mission data while supporting real-time coordination in demanding operational environments.”About Intrepid NetworksIntrepid Networks delivers the most complete, secure, and proven mission-critical collaboration and intelligence solution for public safety.Our unified platform integrates voice, data, and location services into a single interoperable system — keeping responders and agencies connected, coordinated, and informed when every second counts. Deployed across many of the nation’s leading public safety organizations, Intrepid Networks drives measurable operational outcomes, transforming emergency response and helping agencies save lives and protect communities.Media Contact:info@intrepid-networks.com

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