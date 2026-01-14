Intrepid Networks Announces Integration with Ensurity to Expand Mission-Critical Collaboration and Visibility

Adding discreet asset visibility into our platform gives agencies deeper operational context when it matters most” — Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrepid Networks, a leading provider of mission-critical collaboration and intelligence solutions for public safety, today announced a new integration between its flagship platform, Intrepid Response, and Ensurity, a leading provider of covert GPS tracking technology for asset recovery, supporting investigations by law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate security operations.This new integration extends Intrepid Response’s common operational picture by adding discreet, mission-ready GPS visibility for critical assets, enabling agencies to better coordinate personnel, monitor sensitive assets, and operate with greater clarity during both day-to-day operations and high-pressure events.Public safety and security teams often rely on separate systems to manage personnel coordination and asset location, creating blind spots that slow response and complicate decision-making. The Intrepid Response + Ensurity integration addresses this challenge by bringing personnel coordination and covert asset location awareness into a single, secure platform.Through the integration, Intrepid Response users can now access:● Unified GPS Visibility for Teams and AssetsView responders, units, and key operational assets together on one shared map, providing a clearer common operating picture for command staff and field teams.● Covert Asset Visibility for Sensitive OperationsEnsurity’s discreet, mission-ready GPS technology is designed for extended deployments, and delivers secure, precise location visibility of assets involved in investigations, organized retail crime (ORC) operations, recovery efforts, and specialized missions, without compromising concealment or operational integrity.● Integrated Mission WorkflowsAsset location data is seamlessly incorporated into Intrepid Response’s mapping, communication, and coordination tools, eliminating platform switching and supporting faster, more confident decisions.“Adding discreet asset visibility into our platform gives agencies deeper operational context when it matters most,” said Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks. “This integration strengthens our mission of keeping responders and organizations connected, coordinated, and informed—supporting smarter decisions in dynamic environments.”The Intrepid Response + Ensurity integration is now available for public safety agencies, investigative units, retail security teams, and enterprise security organizations seeking improved operational visibility and coordination.For more information or to request a demo, visit www.intrepid-networks.com or contact info@intrepid-networks.com.About Intrepid NetworksIntrepid Networks delivers the most complete, secure, and proven mission-critical collaboration and intelligence solution for public safety. Our unified platform integrates voice, data, and location services into one interoperable system, keeping responders and agencies connected, coordinated, and informed when every second counts. Deployed across the nation’s leading public safety organizations, Intrepid Networks drives measurable results, transforming emergency operations and helping agencies save lives and protect communities.About EnsurityEnsurity provides covert GPS-based asset-tracking solutions designed for law enforcement, federal agencies, retail security, and supply-chain protection. Their discreet, long-duration devices and software support surveillance, recovery, and high-risk operations with simple deployment and minimal training requirements.

