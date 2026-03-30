$100M to Support Nature-Based & Green Infrastructure Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $100 million in new grant funding to support nature-based and green infrastructure projects designed to reduce flood risk and enhance community resilience to extreme weather. Two programs — the Resilient Watersheds Grant (RWG) Program, managed jointly by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC), and the Community Resilience and Flood Risk Reduction Grants Program, administered by the New York State Department of State (DOS) — are part of the nation-leading State investments providing communities with the resources necessary to strengthen infrastructure, enhance water quality and protect New Yorkers.

“Through the historic funding commitments in the Environmental Bond Act and many other resiliency programs, New York State is fast becoming the most climate resilient state in the nation,” Governor Hochul said. “This $100 million investment will strengthen our ability to withstand future storms, while also creating healthier and more sustainable communities and economies for generations to come.”

The two climate resiliency grant programs are funded through the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. Both programs are available to eligible municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

Resilient Watersheds Grant (RWG) Program: $60 million is available to advance projects that take a comprehensive approach to build community resilience, reduce flood and ice jam risk, strengthen infrastructure and protect New Yorkers from the impacts of extreme weather. Eligible RWG projects include dam, bridge, culvert and other barrier removal, culvert replacements, stream and floodplain restoration, streambank stabilization and property buyouts. The RWG program is administered jointly by DEC and EFC. RWG builds on the success of DEC’s Resilient NY program, which delivers state-of-the-art studies of flood-prone, high-risk watersheds across the State. Complete information can be found here.

Community Resilience and Flood Risk Reduction Grant Program: $40 million is available through DOS two categories — $20 million for Coastal Rehabilitation and Resilience, which includes projects that will strengthen climate resiliency within, and draining into, the New York State Coastal Area and the Coastal Nonpoint Source Boundary; and $20 million for Inland Flooding and Local Waterfront Revitalization Program Implementation, which includes climate resiliency projects for eligible communities that have participated in the DOS Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). The New York State Coastal Atlas is available here. Additional details on the grant program can be viewed here.

Webinar and How To Apply

Applications can be submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) portal here, and are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Additionally, DOS, DEC and EFC will co-host a live webinar to provide further information on the programs on Tuesday, April 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Participants should register online for the live webinar here.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Pairing the transformative Environmental Bond Act with Governor Hochul’s focus on addressing costly and dangerous flooding enables DEC to launch this second round of Resilient Watersheds Grants. The funding will invest an additional $60 million to reduce flood risk and protect residents living in vulnerable communities across the state to ensure a safer and more sustainable future for all New Yorkers.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Governor Hochul has ushered in an unprecedented era of climate resilience that will protect people, homes and businesses from the ravages of climate change well into the future. These essential programs and projects will have far reaching economic, social and environmental benefits.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is making smart investments that keep our communities safe and resilient. By leveraging Environmental Bond Act funding to support science-backed flood mitigation projects, we are equipping local communities with the resources they need to protect lives, strengthen infrastructure and reduce future flood risk.”

Under the Governor’s leadership, New York passed the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act to support communities in their efforts to protect water quality, adapt to climate change, improve resiliency and create green jobs. Through the Bond Act, she has championed dedicating millions in funding to support flood-prone communities through innovative, nature-based infrastructure like green roofs, permeable pavement and restoring natural habitats to help reduce stormwater runoff and mitigate flooding. Click here for additional information on the Environmental Bond Act and to sign-up for updates on funding programs and awards.

The announcement today further underscores the State’s role as a national leader in conservation, climate and environmental protection, helping preserve New York's environment and communities for generations to come. In her Executive Budget, Governor Hochul is proposing a historic $3.75 billion over five years to support water infrastructure, new funding and initiatives to bolster resiliency, and record $425 million in funding for the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), which she had increased from $400 million to $425 million last year and previously increased from a longstanding $300 million to $400 million. And last year, the Governor created the $1 billion Sustainable Future Program to accelerate capital projects in New York's transition to a cleaner, greener future and launched the New York State Adaptation and Resilience Plan, a first-of-its-kind, unified statewide initiative to prepare communities for the challenges of a changing climate.