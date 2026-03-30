I-40/US 93 interchange in Kingman now 70% complete

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has entered the final year of work on a project to construct a free-flowing interchange that will reduce delays on the main route between Arizona and Las Vegas.

ADOT has completed about 70% of the project connecting Interstate 40 and US 93 in west Kingman, where the new interchange is expected to open in early 2027. The $106 million improvement means that instead of traffic stopping for a traffic signal on Beale Street at I-40, traffic will be able to flow freely on new ramps.

One of the most visible signs of progress is a large section of the future flyover ramp on I-40 at Clack Canyon. This ramp will carry traffic from southbound US 93 to eastbound I-40. Nearby and mostly out of view, crews have carved and blasted a pathway for one mile of new roadway that will connect I-40 and US 93. Also, tunnels are now complete to carry Beale Street and Fort Beale Drive underneath the new ramps to and from US 93 to I-40.

In the next year, the public can expect to see crews completing the flyover ramp on I-40 at Clack Canyon, paving the connection between I-40 and US 93, constructing new lanes along I-40 and continuing sound wall construction on I-40.

The ongoing construction will continue to involve daytime and nighttime work, including nighttime closures of US 93 for rock blasting. The closures, when needed, will only be scheduled from 8 to 9 p.m. on weeknights. This involves a section of US 93 between the I-40/US 93 interchange and the US 93/State Route 68 interchange.

ADOT is maintaining two lanes of travel in each direction during peak travel times when possible, with lane restrictions limited times when crews need to block a lane for safety. Drivers are able to continue exiting both US 93 and I-40 at Beale Street to access businesses, Route 66 and downtown Kingman.

The completed interchange will open with 6 miles of widened or newly constructed roadway. The project includes two new bridges, two bridge widenings, four bridge rehabilitations and two miles of sound walls.

The project is creating a mile of new highway carrying traffic northwest of the existing interchange at I-40 and Beale Street. Other features include:

Widening more than a mile of I-40 in both directions between the new interchange and Stockton Hill Road

Adding a merge lane on US 93 northbound

Widening and/or rehabilitating four bridges on I-40

Building sound walls along a portion of I-40 to the west of Stockton Hill Road

Constructing drainage features

The interchange is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 20 years.

For more information on the Kingman interchange project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI. The webpage includes a flyover video simulation of what the interchange will look like.