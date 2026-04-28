Arizona’s Route 66 specialty license plate

As Arizona gears up to celebrate 100 years of Route 66, the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to highlight a great way to carry a piece of the so-called Mother Road with you no matter where you’re headed.

While the Motor Vehicle Division boasts over 100 specialty license plates, ADOT is highlighting the Historic Route 66 plate as the Nov. 11 centennial draws closer.

Simple yet eye-catching with its grayscale palette, the Route 66 specialty license plate is celebrating 10 years on the road, while Route 66 itself celebrates 100 years of scenic views.

The plate design was sponsored by the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. Since its debut, millions of dollars have been raised to support preservation efforts along the highway.

It was also named the Best New License Plate in the U.S. last year by the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association, which called the design sharp, neat and very clean.

Since its inception in 2016, the Route 66 specialty plate has consistently remained among the top 10 most popular in the state, including last year.

While Route 66’s use as a major highway ended decades ago, Arizonans know its mystique and intrigue live on, and the MVD is proud to embrace the spirit of Route 66 with this plate.

Interested in getting your own Route 66 license plate, or any of the other specialty plates? You’ll find the full list at azdot.gov/plates.