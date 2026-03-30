Anhydrous Safety Should Be a Top Priority This Spring

As spring fieldwork ramps up across Minnesota, many farmers and applicators will soon begin applying anhydrous ammonia (NH3). With tight weather windows and increasing pressure to get into fields, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) urges everyone who handles NH3 to make safety their top priority. Accidents involving anhydrous ammonia can result in severe, life‑threatening injuries when proper precautions are not followed.

“Spring fieldwork moves quickly, and we know farmers and applicators are working hard to make the most of every weather window,” said Thom Petersen, Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture. “Taking a few extra minutes to check equipment, wear proper protective gear, and slow down can prevent serious injuries. We want every farmer and applicator to get home safe at the end of the day.”

The MDA offers the following safety reminders for farmers, applicators and those performing equipment maintenance:

Always wear appropriate goggles and gloves; never wear contact lenses around NH3.

Keep at least 5 gallons of clean emergency water easily accessible at all times.

Assume all hoses and lines contain product and use caution when connecting or disconnecting.

Stand upwind when connecting, disconnecting, bleeding lines, or transferring product.

When stopping work or disconnecting equipment, close valves, bleed lines, disconnect, and secure hoses. Handle hose-end valves by the valve body only.

Whenever possible, place equipment away from homes, people, and livestock.

Safe transport of anhydrous ammonia is equally important. When towing a nurse tank, operators should drive no faster than 30 miles per hour, display a clean and visible slow‑moving vehicle emblem, and secure the tank with two independent safety chains in addition to the standard hitch pin and clip.

If an accident or spill occurs, call 911 immediately. Then contact the Minnesota Duty Officer at 800‑422‑0798 or 651‑649‑5451.

More information on anhydrous ammonia safety, storage, and transportation is available on the MDA website.

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Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

cynthia.moothart@state.mn.us