The 15 White Coats® Launches Expanded Future Physicians Program, Powered by Leading Healthcare Solutions Provider

University-Based Scaled Pilot Expands the Performance Interface Model to Strengthen Medical Career Pathways

FTFP-UP operates as a structured Performance Interface Model between undergraduate institutions and medical school expectations.” — Dr. Russell Ledet

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 15 White Coats, a national nonprofit dedicated to mentoring and supporting students as they pursue medical careers, today announced the expansion of Funding the Future Physicians – University Partnership (FTFP-UP) , a university-based pipeline program designed to support pre-med students from early undergraduate coursework through medical school application. The initiative is powered by GE HealthCare through a $50,000 sponsorship supporting program growth and continued expansion.The expansion builds on the success of The 15 White Coats’ Funding the Future Physicians model and reflects longstanding evidence that structured support at the undergraduate level plays a critical role in who ultimately becomes a physician. Launched at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), The 15 White Coatsanticipates expansion to other institutions with a demonstrated record of preparing physician talent and strengthening the healthcare workforce in 2026. The model strengthens alignment between undergraduate science education and medical school performance standards, advancing a more prepared and resilient healthcare pipeline.A systematic review in JAMA highlights that formal mentorship and structured professional development activities play a critical role in academic progress and career planning in medicine, supporting program elements like advising, near-peer mentorship, and longitudinal support.FTFP-UP embeds structured mentorship and academic guidance directly within partner universities. Each participating institution will enroll between 50 and 100 students, with the initial phase expected to reach up to 600 students nationwide. The program begins in the second semester of a student’s freshman year and continues through graduation, providing longitudinal mentorship, MCAT preparation, medical school application guidance, and structured community building.Now in post-pilot scalable implementation, FTFP-UP operates as a structured Performance Interface Model between undergraduate institutions and medical school expectations. In addition to providing direct student support, the program translates medical school performance standards into actionable undergraduate preparation, helping reduce institutional friction and create continuity across the pre-med to medical school pathway.The model aligns preparation with academic calendars for sustainable implementation and standardizes engagement, where preparation is often individualized and inconsistent. By bridging the expectation gap between undergraduate advising environments and medical school realities, FTFP-UP strengthens readiness while supporting partner institutions in building more durable physician pipelines.As part of its broader storytelling and engagement strategy, The 15 White Coatswill highlight student, mentor, and alumni experiences from the Funding the Future Physicians – University Partnership program across digital platforms throughout 2026 and 2027.For more information about Funding the Future Physicians – University Partnership or to learn how to support the program, visit: Funding The Future Physicians Initiative | The 15 White Coats® About The 15 White CoatsThe 15 White Coatsis a national nonprofit organization committed to expanding access and opportunity in medicine by supporting students through mentorship, education, and sustained pipeline programming.Media ContactOrlando Doull15WC@rational360.comM: (+1) 917-621-7331

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