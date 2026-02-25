The 15 White Coats Brings HBCU Tethered Tour to Spelman College

The 15 White Coats® at Spelman College 12 th Annual HCP Health Professions Conference

The Physician-Led Group Will Encourage Students Underrepresented in Medicine to Apply and Attend Medical School

The HBCU Tethered Tour mobilizes university engagement in FTFP-UP, a structured Performance Interface Model aligning undergraduate preparation with medical school expectations and outcomes.” — Lisa Batiste, Executive Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 15 White Coats®, a Louisiana -based, minority and physician-led nonprofit, is visiting the Atlanta University Center, including Spelman College, as part of its HBCU Tethered Tour. The 15 White Coatsprovides mentorship as well as academic, economic, and wraparound support to underrepresented groups in medicine to build diversity in the medical field.The HBCU Tethered Tour is an 18-month program in which the 15 White Coatshost and participate in events at HBCUs nationwide to inspire and support the next generation of underrepresented physicians. The tour will provide valuable resources, facilitate important conversations, and highlight mentors in the medical space for minority students.WHAT: The Undaunted in the Pursuit of Health Equity is a free on-campus event with 80-100 students. The event will feature representatives from the 15 White Coats, who will provide details on their experiences applying to and attending medical school, MCAT prep materials, networking, mentorship, and assistance with scholarship applications.WHEN: Saturday, February 28, 8:00 AM-1:00 PM ETWHERE: Spelman College – Science Center and Cosby Auditorium, 350 Spelman Lane, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314WHO:Russell Ledet, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, Co-founder and President, The 15 White CoatsSydney Labat, M.D., Co-founder and Vice President, The 15 White CoatsRachel Turner, M.D., Co-founder, The 15 White CoatsDr. Rosalind Gregory-Bass, Chair and Director of the Health Careers Program, Spelman CollegeMEDIA: Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event. Interviews with program organizers and participants will be available upon request. For further information, please reach out to 15WC@rational360.com.KEY STATS:According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, as of 2025, the number of first-year enrollees from all groups that are historically underrepresented in medicine declined compared to 2023 data , most by a percent change in the double digits.Black or African American matriculants declined 11.6%, the third year in a row of declines. Hispanic, Latino, or of Spanish Origin matriculants fell 10.8%.American Indian or Alaska Native matriculants declined 22.1%. Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander matriculants declined 4.3%.According to a study in the British Medical Journal, Hispanic patients treated by concordant surgeons had lower 30-day readmission.Studies show that patients treated by doctors of similar race or ethnicity experience increased communication, patient satisfaction, shared decision-making, and greater adherence to treatment plans.Having a mentor who looks like you is an important benefit to students and has been shown to lower instances of imposter syndrome About The 15 White CoatsThe 15 White Coatsis a nonprofit launched in 2021 to help the next generation of minority physician aspirants by providing visual inspiration and economic support with hopes of diversifying healthcare for marginalized communities. The organization is named after a photo of 15 African American Tulane University School of Medicine medical students standing in front of a slave quarter at the Whitney plantation in Edgard, Louisiana.

