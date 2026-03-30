Boro Foundry Partners with Blackwood Engineering to Bridge the Gap Between Engineers and Foundries

Blackwood Engineering team members take part in specialist foundry training delivered by Boro Foundry Engineers from Blackwood Engineering during a hands-on training session at Boro Foundry

Targeted training programme helps engineers better understand casting processes, improving collaboration, design efficiency and production outcomes.

There’s often a disconnect between engineering design and manufacturing processes. This training helps close that gap, giving engineers practical insight to work more effectively with foundries.” — Sam Edwards

STOURBRIDGE, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A targeted training initiative is helping engineers better understand casting processes, improving collaboration between design and manufacturing teams. Boro Foundry has partnered with Blackwood Engineering to address a common challenge across the manufacturing sector: the knowledge gap between engineering design teams and foundry production processes.Blackwood Engineering, a global supplier of counterbalance weights, works extensively with foundries to deliver cast components. However, like many organisations operating within complex supply chains, much of this production takes place externally, limiting direct exposure to how castings are manufactured.This disconnect between design and production can lead to inefficiencies, including extended project timelines, increased back-and-forth with suppliers, and design decisions that do not fully account for manufacturing constraints.To address this, Boro Foundry developed and delivered a bespoke training programme tailored to Blackwood’s Project Engineering team, combining theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on experience of the sand casting process The training was designed to strengthen understanding of how cast components are produced and to improve communication between engineers and foundry partners.Key elements of the programme included:• Practical insight into sand casting processes, including mould preparation, pattern design and gating systems• Real-world examples based on counterbalance weight components• Hands-on moulding exercises using a 3D printed pattern• A full factory tour to demonstrate live production workflowsBy grounding the training in real components and live manufacturing environments, engineers were able to connect design decisions directly with production outcomes.Following the programme, Blackwood’s engineering team is better equipped to engage with foundry partners, make more informed design decisions, and anticipate potential manufacturing challenges earlier in the project lifecycle.The initiative highlights a wider industry issue, where increasing specialisation and globalised supply chains can create gaps in practical manufacturing knowledge within engineering teams.Bridging this gap not only improves efficiency but also strengthens collaboration between design and production, ultimately leading to better-performing components and more streamlined delivery.Boro Foundry continues to support manufacturers through both production expertise and knowledge-sharing initiatives, helping organisations align engineering intent with manufacturing reality.For companies working with cast components, investing in a deeper understanding of foundry processes can unlock significant gains in efficiency, communication and overall project success.Looking to Strengthen Your Casting Knowledge?Whether you’re designing components, sourcing castings, or managing supplier relationships, a deeper understanding of foundry processes can unlock significant efficiencies. Get in touch with Boro Foundry to discuss tailored training or collaborative support for your next project.

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