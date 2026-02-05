Fire Cloak™ Takes EV Fire Safety to New Heights with Support for Everest Fire and Rescue in Nepal

Fire Cloak™ On Top of the World Everest Fire and Rescue training Everest Fire and Rescue EV Fire Blanket training

Fire Cloak™ has expanded its global reach by supporting Everest Fire and Rescue Services, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fire Cloak™ , the UK-designed and manufactured electric vehicle (EV) fire limitation blanket, has expanded its global reach by supporting Everest Fire and Rescue, a volunteer emergency fire service based in Kathmandu, Nepal.The initiative saw Fire Cloak™ provide specialist EV fire containment equipment alongside hands-on training to support the organisation’s frontline response capabilities. Everest Fire and Rescue plays a critical role in fire prevention, rescue operations and emergency response across Kathmandu and surrounding regions, including areas close to the foothills of the Himalayas.As part of the collaboration, a team of UK-based fire safety professionals travelled to Nepal to deliver in-depth training sessions. These focused on the safe management of electric vehicle fire incidents, lithium-ion battery thermal-runaway risks, electrical fire hazards and effective suppression techniques.Matt Butcher, Sales & Marketing Manager at Fire Cloak™, said: “Everest Fire and Rescue are supported by Scottish Fire and Rescue, and we were proud to work with the team there on this project. A team of volunteers from the UK recently visited Kathmandu to help train members of the Everest Fire team. Part of that training involved expert insight into handling EV fires, with a strong focus on lithium-ion battery hazards, suppression techniques, and electrical fire risk mitigation.”He added: “The Everest Fire team works in and around the foothills of the Himalayas, particularly Mount Everest, making this a very exciting milestone for Fire Cloak™. Not only are we supporting enhanced EV fire safety for the people of Nepal, but potentially for climbers and visitors in the region as well. We can now genuinely say that Fire Cloak™ is ‘on top of the world’ in more ways than one.”The deployment highlights Fire Cloak™’s continued commitment to supporting emergency services globally with proven, high-performance solutions designed to meet the challenges of modern EV fire incidents.About Fire Cloak™Designed and manufactured in the UK, Fire Cloak™ delivers high-performance EV fire limitation blankets engineered for extreme fire conditions and trusted by emergency teams during thermal-runaway incidents. Driven by transparency, rigorous testing and continuous innovation, Fire Cloak™ provides proven protection when it matters most.

