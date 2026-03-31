Antaris™ Raises $28 Million Series A to Accelerate AI-Driven Space Missions

Funding fuels expansion of the company’s platform capabilities, combining Full Mission Virtualization™ with AI/ML to power autonomous satellite missions.

We’re now in position to push the boundaries of AI-native mission design and autonomous operations, giving customers the speed, resilience, and confidence they need to succeed in space.” — Tom Barton

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, creator of the AI-powered Antaris Intelligence™ platform that simplifies satellite design, simulation, manufacturing, and operations for ISR and communications satellite missions, today announced the first close of a $28 million Series A funding round. The raise was led by WestWave Capital with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, other insiders, and new investors.The fundraise follows a breakout year for Antaris, marked by strong demand for its AI-powered Full Mission Virtualization™ platform in support of U.S. Department of War satellite missions, as well as growing momentum for its fully localized satellite manufacturing partnerships in allied nations. Antaris recently announced an MOA with SARsatX to develop a 16-satellite constellation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as initial exploration of the Japanese market. The company is working with sovereign governments and commercial partners to develop regional and global ISR and communications satellite capabilities.Antaris will use the funds to accelerate development of its Antaris Intelligence™ platform to power the entire lifecycle of satellite missions with unmatched speed and agility. At its core is the TrueTwin™ simulation environment, which enables customers to “fly” entire missions virtually before committing to specific hardware choices. This virtualization underpins Antaris’ AI/ML capabilities, which range from predictive design modeling and anomaly detection to constellation orchestration and autonomous on-orbit operations.The company will also use funds to expand partnerships for global satellite manufacturing in regional and sovereign jurisdictions.“This investment validates our vision for software-defined space missions,” said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “We’re now in position to push the boundaries of AI-native mission design and autonomous operations, giving customers the speed, resilience, and confidence they need to succeed in contested and commercial space.”“Virtualizing every system element is no longer just about simulation," said Karthik Govindhasamy, CTO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “It’s now the foundation for AI-driven autonomy, giving mission teams a faster, safer path to software-defined space. This funding allows us to take Antaris to the next level, redefining how the world designs, tests, and flies missions.”The funding round was led by WestWave Capital, whose team brings deep experience in scaling high-growth companies that have AI- and software-based capabilities.“What Antaris is building represents more than incremental efficiency,” said Gaurav Manglik, General Partner at WestWave Capital, who has also joined Antaris’ Board. “Antaris is pioneering a new model for how space missions are designed, tested, and operated, and in doing so, they’re setting the pace for both government and commercial operators.”As Antaris looks ahead, the company plans to expand its engineering, product, and go-to-market teams to meet rising demand and deepen strategic partnerships across the space sector. To learn more, visit https://www.antaris.space About AntarisAntaris dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including WestWave Capital, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing AI for space.

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