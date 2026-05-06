Antaris and Transcelestial Sign Agreement to Advance Persistent ISR and Optical Communications Architecture in LEO

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With flight validation on Antaris’ upcoming JANUS-2 mission, the collaboration aims to deliver integrated sensing and high-bandwidth data transport.

This collaboration brings persistent ISR and optical communications into a unified, software-defined framework, accelerating how space-based capabilities are developed, validated, and deployed.” — Karthik Govindhasamy, CTO and Co-Founder, Antaris

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, the AI-powered platform for the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of satellite constellations, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Transcelestial to jointly develop and demonstrate a persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) architecture integrated with high-throughput optical communications in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).The collaboration will be flight-validated on Antaris’ upcoming JANUS-2 mission, a technology demonstrator targeted for Q4 2026. The companies will jointly design, develop, launch, and commission a satellite to validate key capabilities for a prospective persistent ISR constellation.“Sensing and communications can’t operate in isolation anymore. What matters is how quickly data moves, how it’s interpreted, and how decisions are made,” said Karthik Govindhasamy, CTO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “This collaboration with Transcelestial brings persistent ISR and optical communications into a unified, software-defined framework, accelerating how space-based capabilities are developed, validated, and deployed.”Transcelestial’s optical communications technology is designed to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity through a space-based relay architecture, enabling secure and resilient data transport across orbit and to the ground.Together, the companies aim to enable a new class of space infrastructure that integrates sensing and high-speed data transport, significantly reducing latency and accelerating the delivery of actionable insight for defense and commercial customers.“C4ISR missions are becoming more integral to national security with space playing a huge part in that. More than ever the ability to move large amounts of data quickly and securely is becoming key and lasercomms is a winning choice of technology in that aspect. Antaris has been our original partner in JANUS-1 demonstrations of our early technology and we are delighted to work with the ambitious and industry-leading team at Antaris going ahead in more expanded capacity,” said Rohit Jha, Co-Founder and CEO of Transcelestial. “Our work with Antaris brings us one step closer to this future. With Tom and the team we're exploring how high-throughput laser links can support the next generation of responsive space missions, from orbit to ground.”The JANUS-2 mission will serve as a proving ground for this model, demonstrating how integrated mission design and real-time data transport can accelerate deployment timelines and reduce risk while enabling continuous evolution of on-orbit capabilities.The MoA establishes a framework for collaboration between the companies and is expected to lead to a definitive agreement governing specific programs and deployments.The Antaris-Transcelestial partnership reflects a growing shift in the space sector: as satellite missions become more software-defined, AI-enabled, and operationally responsive, the ability to move data securely and at high throughput is becoming as critical as the ability to collect it.About AntarisAntaris dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including WestWave Capital, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing AI for space About TranscelestialTranscelestial has mass-produced a solution for superfast global Internet distribution that leverages its proprietary wireless laser communication technology to create a wireless distribution network between buildings, traditional cell towers, street-level poles and other physical infrastructure – with a much lower total operating cost for Mobile Network Operators, Internet Service Providers and enterprises.Transcelestial aims to develop a constellation of LEO satellites allowing their laser network to not only connect inter-cities but upwards in space to connect continents globally.Transcelestial has won numerous industry and global awards such as Fast Company’s Most Innovative, Most Frontier Company by Asiastar10x10, SPIFFY San Andreas Award for Most Disruptive Technology by Telecom Council, Forbes 30 Under 30 to their CTO Dr. Mohammad Danesh, Edge 35 Under 35 to their CEO Rohit Jha, The Most Ambitious Start-Up in Photonics Award by The Optical Society (OSA).

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