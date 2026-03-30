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Faith-Based Blueprint for Wealth, Success, and Lasting Relationships Released

Book cover featuring a large metal anchor on a rocky shore beside a man standing and looking out over a turbulent ocean at sunset, with waves crashing and a lighthouse in the distance. The title reads “Becoming the Anchor That Does Not Move: Golden Truths

A powerful visual of resilience and stability—“Becoming the Anchor That Does Not Move” — symbolizes standing firm through life’s storms while pursuing personal and family growth.

Open hardcover book mockup featuring the title “Becoming the Anchor That Does Not Move: Golden Truths for Personal and Family Growth, Volume 03.” The cover shows a person standing on rocky shoreline next to a large anchor at sunrise, with ocean waves cras

A powerful visual of stability and purpose—“Becoming the Anchor That Does Not Move” captures a lone figure standing firm beside an anchored symbol on rugged rocks as waves crash and the sun rises, reflecting strength, faith, and personal growth.

Final volume reveals faith-based strategies to build wealth, strengthen relationships, master discipline and live with purpose, resilience, and lasting success.

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph Hyacinthe Jr. announces the upcoming release of “Becoming The Anchor That Does Not Move,” the third and final volume in his “Golden Truths for Personal & Family Growth” series. The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and is scheduled for release soon.

Positioned at the intersection of faith-based personal development, a wealth mindset, and relationship growth. The book presents a structured framework for individuals seeking to build financial success, emotional resilience, strong relationships, and a purpose-driven life. Drawing on principles widely recognized in success psychology, Christian living, discipline, and leadership development, Hyacinthe’s latest work aims to provide readers with practical strategies for long-term transformation.

A Comprehensive Approach to Personal and Financial Growth

Becoming The Anchor That Does Not Move integrates key concepts such as positive thinking, self-discipline, resilience, communication skills, and wealth-building habits. The book explores how thought patterns, beliefs, and consistent actions influence outcomes in areas including finances, health, and relationships.

Addressing challenges faced by individuals and families globally, the book examines how misalignment in roles, expectations, and communication can lead to conflict in relationships. It offers guidance on restoring balance, mutual respect, and unity, particularly within marriage and family structures.

“This book focuses on helping individuals become stable, disciplined, and purpose-driven—capable of navigating life’s uncertainties while building meaningful relationships and lasting success,” said Joseph Hyacinthe Jr.

Core Themes and Insights

The book is designed around widely searched and high-impact areas of personal development, including:

• Wealth mindset and financial success strategies
• Success psychology and disciplined habits
• Faith-based living and Christian relationship principles
• Emotional healing, self-love, and affirmations
• Leadership, communication, and influence-building
• Resilience, perseverance, and personal responsibility
• Purpose discovery and meaningful life alignment

Through a structured, step-by-step approach, readers are guided to strengthen their decision-making skills, maintain consistency, and build the confidence needed to pursue both personal and financial goals.

Restoring Balance in Relationships and Family Life

A central focus of the book is the restoration of healthy, balanced relationships, emphasizing the complementary roles of men and women within the family. Hyacinthe explores how mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration can help individuals move away from conflict and toward unity, peace, and shared purpose.

The book encourages readers to become “anchors”—individuals who remain steady, resilient, and grounded in their values regardless of external challenges. By doing so, they can positively influence their families, relationships, and broader communities.

About the Author

Joseph Hyacinthe Jr. is an author focused on faith-based personal development, marriage, relationships, and wealth-building principles. Through the “Golden Truths for Personal & Family Growth” series, he provides readers with practical tools to develop discipline, strengthen relationships, and achieve long-term success rooted in spiritual and foundational values.

Pre-Order Information

Becoming The Anchor That Does Not Move is available now for pre-order on Amazon and will be released soon.
For more information, visit the official website at www.WisdomForHeaven.com.

Readers can also follow updates on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Joseph Hyacinthe
Publisher: Wisdom For Heaven
info@wisdomforheaven.com
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Faith-Based Blueprint for Wealth, Success, and Lasting Relationships Released

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