New Book Reveals Faith-Based Path to Marriage, Growth, and Wealth

A Path to Peace, Growth, Joy, and Wealth by Joseph Hyacinthe — a faith-based guide to stronger marriages, resilient relationships, self-discipline, and lasting success. A Path to Peace, Growth, Joy, and Wealth (Volume 2) by Joseph Hyacinthe Jr.—a faith-driven journey guiding families toward stronger marriages, resilience, discipline, and lasting generational success.

Second volume by Joseph Hyacinthe offers faith-based strategies for marriage, relationships, discipline, resilience, and building peace, joy, and wealth.

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families and individuals continue to face rising challenges in relationships, finances, and personal well-being, author Joseph Hyacinthe announces the upcoming release of “ A Path to Peace, Growth, Joy, and Wealth ,” the second volume in his “Golden Truths for Personal & Family Growth” series. The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released soon.In a world saturated with information yet marked by growing dissatisfaction, broken relationships, and emotional fatigue, Hyacinthe’s latest work offers a faith-based personal development guide focused on Christian marriage principles, relationship healing, self-discipline, resilience, and wealth-building strategies.The book explores a central question facing modern society: Why do so many people struggle in their marriages, relationships, and personal lives despite having access to more knowledge than ever before? Through a structured, reflective approach, Hyacinthe examines how misapplied knowledge, a lack of discipline, and inconsistency contribute to these ongoing challenges—and provides a clear path forward.“This book is designed to help individuals and families move from confusion and frustration to clarity, strength, and purpose,” said Joseph Hyacinthe. “It offers practical steps rooted in faith, discipline, and wisdom that can transform marriages, relationships, and everyday life.”A Practical Guide for Marriage, Relationships, and Personal GrowthA Path to Peace, Growth, Joy, and Wealth delivers actionable strategies for readers seeking stronger marriages, healthier relationships, and personal transformation. It emphasizes that lasting success is built not just on knowledge, but on consistent action, trust, and alignment with godly principles.Key areas of focus include:• Strengthening Christian marriages and long-term relationships• Applying biblical principles to real-life challenges• Building self-discipline, consistency, and mental clarity• Developing resilience and perseverance through adversity• Navigating conflict, betrayal, and emotional hardship• Creating financial stability and generational wealth• Cultivating peace, joy, and purpose-driven livingThe book also addresses a common modern struggle: excelling professionally while failing to maintain healthy relationships and family balance. Hyacinthe highlights how a lack of discipline and consistency can lead to broken connections and unfulfilled lives, offering readers tools to restore alignment across all areas.Transforming Challenges into Growth and StabilityDrawing from widely observed life patterns and long-standing relationship principles, the book outlines how individuals can:• Respond to difficult situations with courage and clarity• Avoid destructive habits that lead to instability in relationships• Recognize risks and make wiser, more intentional decisions• Use resilience and persistence as tools for growth—not just survivalReaders are encouraged to embrace life’s challenges while actively shaping a future built on discipline, faith, and strong values.About the AuthorJoseph Hyacinthe is an author focused on faith-based personal development, marriage, and family growth. His work centers on helping individuals build discipline, strengthen relationships, and develop resilience through practical strategies rooted in timeless spiritual principles.Availability and Additional InformationA Path to Peace, Growth, Joy, and Wealth is now available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released soon.For more information or to learn more, visit the official website at www.WisdomForHeaven.com . Readers can also follow updates on Instagram and Facebook.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.