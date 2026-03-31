Fuel50 Launches Predictive Model Linking Workforce Development to Measurable Skills Growth

Fuel50 Skill Growth Predictive Model

New capability in Fuel50 Insights shows HR leaders which actions drive skills growth, turning L&D from a cost center into a driver of workforce readiness.

HR leaders don’t need more dashboards - they need answers. It shows where to focus, what to scale, and how to confidently back workforce investments with data.” — Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder, Fuel50

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50, the award-winning skills intelligence platform and AI-powered talent marketplace, today announced the launch of its Skills Growth Predictive Model – a new analytics capability that identifies which workforce development actions drive measurable skills growth.At a time when organizations face mounting pressure to reskill at speed – while justifying every dollar of L&D spend – most HR leaders are still operating without clear evidence of impact. They can track activity, but not outcomes.Fuel50’s new model changes that.Built into Fuel50 Insights for customers on the Strategic plan, the Skills Growth Predictive Model connects development activity directly to skills progression, giving leaders a clear, forward-looking view of what’s working in skill growth – and what to do next to accelerate capability across the workforce.“HR leaders don’t need more dashboards – they need answers,” said Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder of Fuel50. “The consistent challenge we hear is: ‘We can see the activity, but we can’t prove what’s actually driving skills growth.’ This model changes that. It shows where to focus, what to scale, and how to confidently back workforce investments with data.”The model analyzes historical skills data alongside engagement in key Fuel50 experiences – such as gigs, mentoring, goals, and feedback – to uncover which learning actions have the strongest relationship to skills growth. It then projects future outcomes based on changes in participation, enabling leaders to prioritize the highest-impact interventions.Delivered through an intuitive, interactive dashboard, the model is designed for business and HR leaders – not data scientists – providing clear guidance without requiring complex analysis.With a single view, leaders can:- Establish a baseline: See how skills are expected to grow if nothing changes- Identify high-impact levers: Understand which development actions most accelerate growth- Model future scenarios: Test how changes in participation could shift outcomes before committing budgetUnlike traditional reporting, the model uses an annualized view of skills data to filter out short-term noise, increasing confidence in long-term trends and reducing the risk of reacting to temporary spikes.In tandem with the market demand forecast, the Skills Growth Predictive Model gives organizations a dual lens on the future of work – predicting both how internal skills will evolve and how external demand is shifting – so leaders can align workforce development, hiring, and strategy with what’s coming next.Designed for L&D, Talent, and workforce strategy leaders, the new capability equips organizations to move beyond reporting and finally answer the question that matters most: What’s actually building capability – and how do we scale it? Click here for more information about Fuel50 Insights and the Skills Growth Predictive Model.About Fuel50Fuel50 is an award-winning skills intelligence platform and AI-driven talent marketplace that helps organizations build agile, future-ready workforces. By connecting people with personalized career pathways, internal opportunities, mentors, and learning – all grounded in validated skills data and people science – Fuel50 drives measurable gains in engagement, retention, and internal mobility while aligning talent growth with business strategy. Leading organizations around the world trust Fuel50 to power their shift to skills-based, AI-ready workforce strategies and more human, future-focused career experiences.

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