Fuel50 Recognized in New Skills Intelligence Solutions Landscape Report

We see our role as not just delivering skills intelligence, but helping our customers operationalize that intelligence.” — Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder of Fuel50

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50, the award winning, skills-powered talent marketplace and workforce intelligence platform, today announced its inclusion in the Forrester report, “The Skills Intelligence Solutions Landscape, Q1 2026,” an overview of 27 vendors that vary by size, type of offering, geography, and use case differentiation.In the report, Forrester defines skills intelligence solutions as “AI-supported technology that drives talent insights by building, maintaining, and analyzing an ontology or graph about what the workforce knows and can do.” The report notes that HR, technology, and business leaders can use skills intelligence solutions to increase workforce agility, modernize talent operations and strategies, and make skills data transparent, measurable, and actionable.In the report, Fuel50 self-reported the following extended use cases as the top three use cases for which clients select them:- Deploy or align talent to business objectives- Improve future workforce and talent planning- Normalize and improve job architecture.Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder at Fuel50, said: “Being included in Forrester’s Skills Intelligence Solutions Landscape is, for us, an important validation of the work we’re doing with our clients. HR leaders are under pressure to make faster, better talent decisions with real data, not intuition. We believe skills intelligence should be embedded in every talent workflow—from career development and internal mobility to workforce planning and succession. We believe this report reflects how critical that shift has become for enterprises everywhere.”The Forrester report highlights that, until recently, most organizations relied on subjective, manual, and theoretical approaches - such as spreadsheets or external consultancies - to understand workforce skills and plan for future needs. The emergence of AI and large language models has enabled a new generation of skills intelligence platforms that can manage and analyze enterprise skills data at scale, pulling the skills conversation out of a learning-only silo and into core business and workforce decisions.“As the report points out, the ecosystem around skills intelligence is evolving quickly, and buyers are rightly focused on both workforce agility and responsible AI,” Fulton continued. “We see our role as not just delivering skills intelligence, but helping our customers operationalize that intelligence - through talent marketplaces, personalized career journeys, agentic AI, and more dynamic workforce planning - so they can adapt to change with confidence.”The Forrester report also underscores that buyers should look for partners that can integrate into broader HR and work systems, support a wide range of talent use cases, and help HR and IT leaders collaborate to unlock value from skills data. Fuel50’s platform is designed to plug into existing HR technology ecosystems so that skills insights can flow into the systems where people decisions are made.Those interested in reading the report can do so here Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here About Fuel50Fuel50 is an award-winning skills intelligence platform and AI-driven talent marketplace that helps organizations build agile, future-ready workforces. By connecting people with personalized career pathways, internal opportunities, mentors, and learning – all grounded in validated skills data and people science – Fuel50 drives measurable gains in engagement, retention, and internal mobility while aligning talent growth with business strategy. Leading organizations around the world trust Fuel50 to power their shift to skills-based, AI-ready talent and more human, future-focused career experiences.

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