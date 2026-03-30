Tully Rinckey PLLC Authors Comprehensive Guide to Merit Systems Protection Board Practices and Procedures

Merit Systems Protection Board: Practice and Procedure written by Tully Rickey PLLC and published by LexisNexis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new, authoritative resource on federal employment law is offering practitioners, federal employees, and agencies a detailed roadmap to navigating the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). Merit Systems Protection Board: Practice and Procedure, authored by Tully Rinckey PLLC and published by LexisNexis, provides a timely and comprehensive guide to MSPB practices and procedures at a time when federal workforce issues continue to be under increased scrutiny.Six attorneys at Tully Rinckey PLLC, including Founding Partners Mathew Tully and Greg Rinckey, deliver practical insights into every stage of the MSPB process, from filing appeals to hearings, settlements, and petitions for review. Their valuable insights are designed to serve as both a practical handbook and a strategic resource for those engaged in federal employment disputes. This book is an essential reference for attorneys, HR professionals, union representatives, and federal employees seeking to understand their rights and responsibilities under MSPB procedures.“As a staunch advocate for both federal employees and military members, I strongly believe in the right for federal employees to be heard and fairly represented in employment matters,” said Tully.The goal of this book is to help federal employees and their representatives wade through the often-complex system regarding employment matters in the federal government, and to find ways to help them persevere against unwarranted claims of misconduct, dismissal, harassment or other matters.“I wish I had this book in 2000 when I was battling with the Federal Bureau of Prisons over unlawful employment discrimination.” said Tully.The MSPB process can be highly technical and is often misunderstood. MSPB litigation involves strict deadlines, unique procedural rules, and specialized legal standards. Merit Systems Protection Board: Practice and Procedure, is a dedicated guide that can help ease confusion and make it easier for those who are dealing with the MSPB process to efficiently navigate it and understand what is taking place.“Federal employees deserve to understand their rights and how to enforce them,” said Michael Fallings, Managing Partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC. “This book helps level the playing field.”The book arrives at a pivotal moment. With renewed activity and precedent-setting decisions coming from the MSPB, and increased attention on federal workforce accountability, the need for clear, up-to-date guidance has never been greater.“At a time of increased scrutiny on the federal workforce, understanding MSPB procedure is more important than ever,” said Michael Macomber, CEO of Tully Rinckey PLLC. “With more cases moving through the system, there’s a growing need for practical, real-world guidance, and that’s exactly what this book provides.”Drawing on decades of combined experience, the authors provide insight into every stage of the MSPB process, including filing appeals, developing the evidentiary record, handling hearings, and pursuing review.“The MSPB process can be difficult to navigate for those encountering it for the first time, or even for those who are experienced in the process,” said Allen Shoikhetbrod, Managing Partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC. “This book is designed to provide a clear, practical foundation that readers can rely on from start to finish.”By consolidating complex rules, evolving case law, and practical strategy into a single volume, the book fills a significant gap in available resources on MSPB practice.To speak with any of the authors of the book, please contact Scott Brewster at (202) 375-2251 or via email at sbrewster@tullylegal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.