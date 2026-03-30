Paper’s out. File your Foreign Medical Program claim online
FMP’s claims process is faster and easier
Did you know you can file your VA Foreign Medical Program (FMP) claim online? If you’re a Veteran living or traveling abroad, filing for reimbursement of your FMP -covered medical expenses for service-connected disabilities and related conditions is easier and faster than ever.
Your health care provider may file your FMP claim on your behalf, and VA pays the provider directly. However, if the provider does not file, you’ll need to pay for the care up front and file a claim yourself. VA may cover your related out-of-pocket expenses.
Important: You must submit your claim within two years from when you received the care.
How to file your claim online
Before you submit your claim online, have these handy:
- Your verified Login.gov or ID.me account.
- Itemized billing statement to upload.
- Receipt or proof of payment if you’ve already paid the provider.
- Other necessary supporting documents.
If you don’t have a Login.gov or ID.me verified account yet, no problem. Create an account, and VA will help you verify your identity. You’ll also need to be registered with FMP to receive reimbursement. You can register in advance or when you file your first claim.
Alternative filing options
Fax your FMP claim cover sheet (VA Form 10-7959f-2) and supporting documents to 303-331-7803.
Mail to:
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 200
Spring City, PA 19475
If you received care in Canada, fax your completed VA Form 10-7959f-2 and supporting documents to 613-991-0305 or mail to:
Veterans Affairs Canada
P.O. Box 6000
Matane, Quebec, Canada
G4W 0E4
You will receive reimbursement for approved claims by direct deposit if you have a U.S. bank account, or by check if you have an international bank account. As of 2026, electronic payments are available only for U.S. bank accounts, but VA is working to include international account deposits as well.
Benefits of FMP
- You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for FMP.
- No need for pre-authorization before getting care.
- Flexibility to see any provider abroad.
- Get reimbursed for care and prescriptions while overseas (meds must be approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration).
- VA will translate your documents after you submit a claim.
Not registered with FMP?
Register now, so you’re covered when you need care abroad. You can:
Mail to:
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 200
Spring City, PA 19475
Once you’re set up, you’ll get a benefits authorization letter detailing the service-connected conditions you’re covered for.
Still have questions?
Reach out to us on Ask VA for questions related to the Foreign Medical Program, including care and services you might need in another country.
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