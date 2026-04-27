Live Whole Health #315: Welcome spring with Mediterranean lemon- and herb-roasted chickpeas

There’s a certain kind of magic the spring season ushers in, with the shift toward lighter meals, brighter flavors and foods that feel as good as they taste. These lemon- and herb-roasted chickpeas capture that moment perfectly, delivering a crisp, golden bite that feels indulgent, yet rooted in nourishment for your Whole Health!

A tiny legume with big nutritional power

Whether you call them chickpeas or garbanzo beans, these little legumes pull serious nutritional weight. Packed with plant-based protein and rich in fiber, chickpeas do more than just fill you up—they keep you satisfied, support digestion and provide steady fueling energy.

Mediterranean inspired

Roasting transforms chickpeas from soft and subtle to crispy and nutty. Olive oil, fresh lemon and blend of fragrant herbs suddenly feel straight out of a Mediterranean kitchen. The citrus tone keeps each bite light and refreshing, making these perfect for warmer days ahead.

Choosing your chickpeas

When it comes to choosing your base, canned options offer unbeatable convenience—pre-cooked, widely available and ready on a busy weeknight. For those who prefer a firmer texture and more control over sodium, dried chickpeas may be worth the extra step of soaking and cooking.

More than a snack, a strategy

Chickpeas are a smart, versatile addition to your everyday meals. Toss them over a salad for a crunchy, fiber-rich upgrade (you won’t even miss the croutons). Scatter onto grain bowls, side dishes or roasted vegetables for added texture and protein, or simply enjoy them straight from the pan!

A simple habit worth keeping

In the end, this recipe is a reminder that eating well doesn’t have to be complicated. With just a handful of ingredients and a little time, you can create something vibrant, nourishing and crave-worthy. ‘Team Chickpea’ and ‘Team Garbanzo’ can now unite around one thing: This is the kind of simple, feel-good recipe that finds its way into your routine and stays there.

Be sure to check out this short demonstration video and many more from VHA Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) recipes that are nourishing, affordable and enjoyable!

Lemon-Herb Roasted Chickpeas

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 40 minutes | Total: 50 minutes Yield: 4 servings | Serving Size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) сап garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sweet or smoked paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

1 lemon, zested

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Spread the beans onto а clean kitchen towel or several layers of paper towels. Let sit, or pat with the towel or paper towels, until completely dry to the touch. Set aside.

ln а large mixing bowl, use а fork to whisk together the oil, paprika, garlic powder, thyme, black pepper, salt and 1½ teaspoons of the lemon zest.

Add the beans and toss to coat.

Transfer the beans to а rimmed baking sheet and spread into an even layer.

Bake until golden-brown, about 30-40 minutes.

Let cool, then serve.

Recipe Notes

These roasted chickpeas will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days.

Store the zested lemon and any remaining lemon zest in zip-top plastic bags in the refrigerator for up to seven days, or in the freezer for up to six months

Nutrition Facts Per Serving

Calories: 140 | Total Fat: 5.5 g | Saturated Fat: 0.5 g Sodium: 405 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 19 g | Dietary Fiber: 5.5 g | Protein: 6.5 g

For more recipes, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.