Lounge Lizard Launches High-Performance Digital Flagship for Maggie McFly’s to Accelerate Multi-State Expansion

Lounge Lizard Logo Lounge Lizard recently launched a new digital flagship for Maggie McFly's, a premier polished-casual eatery and bar.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leader in high-end website development and digital marketing , recently announced the launch of a sophisticated new digital flagship for Maggie McFly’s, the premier polished-casual eatery and bar. Developed to support a significant phase of multi-state growth, the new website serves as the cornerstone of a synchronized digital ecosystem designed to drive foot traffic, streamline operations, and redefine restaurant branding for the digital age.Maggie McFly’s, known for its scratch-made, locally sourced menu and uniquely curated atmosphere, required a digital presence that matched its physical excellence. As the brand prepared to enter new markets, including a major launch in Florida, Lounge Lizard was engaged to revolutionize their digital touchpoints, transforming an outdated interface into a high-fidelity conversion engine.A Performance-First Digital FlagshipThe centerpiece of the transformation is a custom WordPress environment. The new site features rapid load times, intuitive menu navigation, and seamless integration for table reservations and takeout orders. By sourcing high-impact, cinematic video content as the visual centerpiece, Lounge Lizard has created an immersive user journey that reflects Maggie McFly’s business maturity and industry leadership."A brand’s digital flagship must be an unshakable statement of market power," says Ken Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard. "We accelerated the development cycle to ensure the new site was live ahead of critical corporate milestones, providing Maggie McFly’s with the technical infrastructure needed to command the market during their most vital growth period."Complimentary Social Media AccelerationTo support the new website, Lounge Lizard implemented a data-backed social media strategy that turned digital engagement into restaurant foot traffic. This synchronized approach ensured that the brand’s "crave-worthy" visuals were seen by a high-intent audience, resulting in unprecedented visibility since May 2025:-+544% Increase in Total Impressions (Last 4 Months)-+330% Increase in Net Audience Growth (Last 4 Months)-3.4 Million Total Impressions since partnership launch.Measurable Institutional ImpactThe impact of this technical overhaul was immediate. The refined brand identity not only elevated Maggie McFly’s over regional competitors but also supported critical operational goals, such as attracting elite talent to staff new locations. With a streamlined user flow and a scalable architecture, the new digital flagship provides a definitive foundation for Maggie McFly’s continued success and national expansion.For more information on this digital transformation, view the full case studies at https://www.loungelizard.com/work/maggie-mcflys/ and https://www.loungelizard.com/work/maggie-mcflys-2/ ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency with over 28 years in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

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