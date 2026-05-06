Lounge Lizard Worldwide Redesigns Nathan Love Website to Reflect Evolving Brand and Improve Engagement

Lounge Lizard Logo A refined digital experience for Nathan Love, where character-driven creativity meets a more sophisticated, portfolio-first design built to engage and convert.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leader in high-end website development and digital marketing , has completed a website redesign for Nathan Love, the New York–based animation studio recognized for its character-driven storytelling and work with global brands.The redesign was driven by a need to better align Nathan Love’s digital presence with its expanding audience. While the studio’s previous site captured its playful identity, it leaned heavily toward a “cartoon-forward” aesthetic that limited broader industry appeal. The updated experience introduces a more balanced visual language, one that maintains the studio’s personality while presenting a more refined and versatile brand.The approach centered on clarity and usability. A portfolio-first structure brings the studio’s work to the forefront, supported by more deliberate typography, improved content flow, and restrained interactive elements that enhance, rather than distract from, the experience. Subtle details, including custom cursor interactions, reflect the brand’s creative character while reinforcing a more polished interface.Early performance indicators point to meaningful gains following the launch. Monthly Google Search impressions increased from approximately 42,000 to 65,000, while organic traffic rose from about 500 to 650 visits per month. Direct project inquiries also doubled, suggesting improved engagement and clearer pathways to conversion.The project reflects a broader trend in digital design: the need to balance creative expression with usability and strategic positioning in increasingly competitive markets.To learn more about this project and Lounge Lizard, visit www.loungelizard.com ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency with over 28 years in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.About Nathan Love:Nathan Love is an award-winning animation studio specializing in character design, storytelling, and high-quality 2D and 3D animation. The studio has created work for globally recognized brands, including Pokémon and Mr. Clean.

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