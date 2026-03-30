Introducing ILAC @Red Deer Polytechnic in Alberta, Canada

RDP’s beautiful campus features world-class facilities and over 80 programs including degrees, diplomas and certificates, many of which are linked to local industries and post-graduate work permits.

Red Deer Polytechnic (RDP) and ILAC Education Group (ILAC) are excited to announce the launch of ILAC@RDP, starting September 2026.

By welcoming ILAC’s proven academic preparation and ESL pathway to RDP, we are creating a seamless, supportive transition into our programs.” — Stuart Cullum, President of Red Deer Polytechnic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Deer Polytechnic (RDP) and ILAC Education Group (ILAC) are excited to announce the launch of ILAC@RDP, starting September 2026.

The innovative new partnership will allow ILAC to deliver its award-winning English as a Second Language (ESL) pathway and academic prep curriculum on the RDP campus in Red Deer, Alberta.

The ILAC and RDP partnership model will leverage the strengths of both institutions while aligning with current provincial and federal regulations. International students will complete the ILAC@RDP Academic Prep Pathway (APP) program and seamlessly continuing into their chosen academic program at Red Deer Polytechnic.

“This partnership reflects Red Deer Polytechnic’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality education and supporting international learners from their first day on campus,” says Stuart Cullum, President of Red Deer Polytechnic. “By welcoming ILAC’s proven academic preparation and ESL pathway to RDP, we are creating a seamless, supportive transition into our programs and creating a new international recruitment stream for potential students.”

“We are honoured to launch this innovative partnership with RPD,” says John DeFranco, CEO of ILAC Education Group. “Alberta has become a popular destination for international students looking to build the skills they need to thrive in this fast-growing region of the country. RDP programs in Health Care, Childhood Education, AI and Big Data are very popular with students from around the world.”

All ILAC@RDP students will be part of the RDP campus community from day one and will have access to the full suite of student supports and services, including membership to the Student Association.

Founded in 1964 as Red Deer College, Red Deer Polytechnic is a place where students are empowered to lead, create and connect. RDP combines expert instruction with work-integrated learning.

RDP’s beautiful campus features world-class facilities and over 80 programs including degrees, diplomas and certificates, many of which are linked to local industries and post-graduate work permits.

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About Red Deer Polytechnic: Offering more than 80 industry-relevant credit and non-credit programs, hands-on training and applied research, Red Deer Polytechnic (RDP) provides dynamic opportunities to approximately 10,500 credit, non-credit and apprenticeship students in diverse sectors. RDP creates opportunities that align with the aspirations of its learners and the needs of the industry.

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