Introducing ILAC KISS Online French in Canada

This June, international students will be able to study French online at ILAC through a partnership with ATPAL Languages, a leading school in Montreal, Quebec.

Canada is a bilingual country and we are proud to offer quality language instruction in both official languages, English and French.” — John DeFranco, CEO of ILAC Education Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting June 2, 2025, students around the world will be able to study French online at ILAC in partnership with ATPAL Languages, a leading Quebec-based school with 50 years of experience providing quality French language instruction.

“In response to demand from our students and partners around the world, we are excited to launch KISS French powered by ATPAL to help students live, work and study in Canada,” says John DeFranco, CEO of ILAC Education Group. “Canada is a bilingual country and ILAC is proud to offer quality language instruction in both official languages, English and French.”

With ILAC KISS French, students will be able to achieve the French language proficiency they need to achieve their goals, whether it is to increase points for PR, pathway to French language colleges and universities or work and live in Canada.

“ATPAL offers an innovative approach to language acquisition that helps students to develop superior performance beyond the level of functional communication,” says Ergio Guitian,

Marketing Director at ATPAL Languages. “Our learners show a faster rate of improvement of their speaking and listening skills from the initial stages of the learning process, regardless of their age and background.”

Through innovative and results-oriented training techniques, ILAC KISS French will help students learn more effectively by allowing them to take control over their language learning process and assess their own progress at all levels of proficiency.

Students and recruiting partners will benefit from ILAC’s extensive student services and admissions processes, creating a seamless experience for students to pursue their dream of learning French in Canada.

To learn more, visit ILAC KISS French.

