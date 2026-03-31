Pavilion Launches Expanded AI in GTM Programming for Go-To-Market Operators

New AI in GTM hub, AI Spotlight interviews, monthly AI Pulse report, and AI Buddy Program (coming in Q2)

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI is moving fast, and most go-to-market tech leaders are trying to keep up while still carrying a number they have to hit each quarter. Today, Pavilion announced an expanded set of AI in GTM programming designed to help operators compare notes with peers, pressure-test what they’re trying, and turn AI experimentation into practical work that holds up in the real world.The launch includes:- AI in GTM hub: a single page that outlines Pavilion’s AI programming and how operators can participate.- AI Spotlight: short interviews with Pavilion members applying AI in day-to-day GTM workflows.- AI Pulse report: a monthly benchmark report on AI adoption, goals, blockers, and real use cases GTM leaders are applying today.- AI Buddy Program (coming in Q2): a peer-matching program that pairs members navigating similar AI adoption challenges.Pavilion is an operator network of 10,000+ operators globally across marketing, sales, customer success, partnerships, and revenue operations, with 45+ city chapters and peer-led programming. Pavilion’s AI programming is built to help operators move faster with better judgment, using peers as the feedback loop.“AI compresses time, but it doesn’t compress judgment,” said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. “Operators need a place to compare notes with people who are actually in the seat. We built these AI in GTM programs so members can move faster with less risk, without needing to figure it out alone.”Pavilion’s AI in GTM School, a live, 8-week program for operators, begins April 29 and is taught by practitioners building AI into real revenue motions. The program focuses on practical playbooks and frameworks leaders can apply immediately, without requiring a technical background.The AI Spotlight series will feature short interviews with Pavilion members building and deploying AI in their companies to speed up workflows and automate tasks. The AI Pulse report will survey Pavilion members monthly to help operators benchmark progress against peers and spot patterns early.To learn more about Pavilion’s AI in GTM programming, visit: https://www.joinpavilion.com/ai-in-gtm About PavilionPavilion is an operator network for 10,000+ operators globally across marketing, sales, customer success, partnerships, and revenue operations. Pavilion connects operators with peers and practical programming so they can solve urgent problems, sharpen their skills, and push their work forward.

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