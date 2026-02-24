Pavilion Launches New 2026 GTM Schools For Top Tech Executives

AI, Partnerships, Customer Success, and Marketing schools launch. Taught By Top VC and PE Backed Operators. Members-only content.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demands placed on go-to-market (GTM) executives at leading technology companies continues to grow, so does the need for learning programs that reflect the pressures in today’s market. That demand has shaped Pavilion ’s renewed focus on operator-led education leading to the 2026 Pavilion School lineup announced today.Spanning more than 10,000 GTM executives across dozens of cities worldwide, Pavilion connects marketing, sales, customer success and RevOps leaders through 50+ local Chapters, regular events, and peer-led programming. That global footprint has informed a refresh of Pavilion’s learning programs, with several in-seat GTM operators now leading four core schools within Pavilion University “These programs are built by and for executives who carry a number, report to the CEO, and are accountable for outcomes,” said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. “We believe the content taught in these schools is second to none in the marketplace and grounded in the realities that executives deal with everyday.”Pavilion offers 8-week long, quarterly run, certified programs for each core function of go-to-market. They focus on equipping executives and first-timers with strategies, tactics, and plays that the instructors actually use in their roles today. Every school is led by a Dean and appointed instructors. After completing the program, and passing a final exam, students are awarded a LinkedIn certification in their respective field, valid for one year.Pavilion’s CMO School is being led by Kyle Lacy, CMO of Docebo. CMO School is built for leaders navigating that pressure with practical frameworks drawn from real operating experience. “Most CMOs aren’t short on ideas,” said Lacy. “They need clarity, priorities, and peers who understand what’s at stake.” This school brings together an established group of marketers to pressure-test strategies against the realities they face around the executive table.The Chief Customer Officer role now spans retention, growth, and the full post-sales motion. Led by Kim Peretti, CCO of Restaurant365, CCO School focuses on building scalable customer systems that perform across segments. “This role has expanded fast,” said Peretti. “The program helps leaders step confidently into that mandate and build teams that deliver.”Andy Jolls and Jonathan Moss are Deans of AI in GTM School at Pavilion University.AI is no longer optional for go-to-market teams. The AI in GTM School shows executives how to build an AI-first revenue engine without a technical background. “We focus on where to start and what actually works,” said Jolls, as the program has quickly grown to nearly 1,000 students in a single quarter.Partnerships have become a core growth lever for many modern GTM teams. Led by Avanish Sahai, Partnerships School helps leaders turn partner strategy into a repeatable growth motion. “Too often partnerships live on the side,” said Sahai. “This program shows how to design systems that scale and move revenue.”Kyle, Kim, Andy, Jonathan, and Avanish are all part of the Pavilion community and will lead these programs quarterly through the year to any member that enrolls, ensuring they are receiving the most topical, relevant, and actionable information available in the market.These four schools are only part of Pavilion’s larger promise to the market: bringing the right people into the right rooms to have the right conversations. With over 50 local Chapters spread around the world and thousands of GTM operators in the community, members will find no shortage of events, programs, and ways to connect with new connections who face similar challenges.About PavilionPavilion is a private, global community for more than 10,000 go-to-market (GTM) executives in technology. Built for operators across marketing, sales, customer success, partnerships, and revenue operations, Pavilion gives leaders a place where career pressure lets up and peer answers are real. By putting the right people in the right rooms to have the right conversations, Pavilion helps GTM executives solve urgent challenges and push their work forward.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.