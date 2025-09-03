VTX1 Implements CDG’s Elements Platform to Power the Future of Rural Broadband

VTX1 has implemented CDG’s cloud-based OSS/BSS platform, Elements, marking a major step forward in VTX1’s mission to deliver next-generation connectivity.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that VTX1, a leading rural broadband provider based in Raymondville, TX, has partnered with Communications Data Group (CDG) to implement CDG’s cloud-based OSS/BSS platform, Elements, marking a major step forward in VTX1’s mission to deliver next-generation connectivity to underserved communities.

By adopting Elements, VTX1 is positioning itself to enhance operational efficiency, streamline service delivery, and scale its subscriber and carrier services with greater agility. The platform’s modern, cloud-native architecture and operator-driven design will empower VTX1 to accelerate innovation, improve customer experiences, and support the rapid deployment of new services across its expansive South Texas footprint.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with VTX1,” said Tony Stout, CTO of CDG. “Their forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of rural broadband challenges make them an ideal partner. Together, we’re not just implementing a platform—we’re building a foundation for long-term transformation.”

Pat McDonnell, CEO of VTX1, emphasized the strategic alignment: “Our commitment to bridging the digital divide in rural communities demands cutting-edge tools. CDG’s Elements platform offers the flexibility, scalability, and innovation we need to grow our customer base and deliver exceptional service. We’re excited about the future this partnership enables.”

As VTX1 continues to expand its fiber and wireless networks across more than 44,000 square miles, the integration of CDG’s Elements platform will play a critical role in supporting its growth, enhancing business intelligence, and enabling automation and AI-driven efficiencies.

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About VTX1:

VTX1 Companies was established as Valley Telephone Cooperative in 1952 with the purpose of providing telephone service to rural subscribers deemed unfeasible by larger companies. The company has grown to become a leading rural broadband service provider offering fiber and wireless internet and telephone services to customers in South Texas. VTX1 Companies’ service area covers approximately 44,000 square miles and is one of the largest rural internet service providers in Texas.

