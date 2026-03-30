SPRING BLOOMS AT THE TENNESSEAN HOTEL

Tea service at The Tennessean Hotel The Tennessean Hotel

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE RETREAT WELCOMES WARMER DAYS WITH SEASONAL EVENTS & SPECIAL OFFERS

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville retreat where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together – embraces the dawning of the new season in East Tennessee, offering invigorating spring stays full of culinary and music festivals, local arts and cultural programs and special holiday happenings. As Knoxville’s cultural calendar blossoms, guests enjoy Arts & Spring at The Tennessean, including welcome cocktails in The Drawing Room, effortless access to area events with signature Black Car Service, golf cart transfers and e-bikes for exploring the city at one’s own pace, a curated program booklet sharing all area happenings and late check-out to linger a bit longer. Starting at $220 per night*, Arts & Spring at The Tennessean is available through Aug. 31, 2026.A sampling of signature spring events at The Tennessean includes:Easter Tea ServiceThe Drawing RoomApril 5, 2026 |Reservations from 12-2:30 pm ( https://www.opentable.com/r/the-drawing-room-the-tennessean-knoxville Celebrate Easter with The Tennessean’s signature afternoon tea experience in The Drawing Room, overlooking the sparkling Sunsphere and the blooming trees of World’s Fair Park. Guests linger over a signature tea blend, paired with tiered courses of classic tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delicate sweets, served on Wedgwood china – an Easter tradition worth savoring.Knoxville Whiskey FestivalThe Mill and MineApril 11, 2026 | 5-6 pm VIP Hour | 6-9 pm General AdmissionSponsored by the Knoxville Downtown Hotel CollectionTickets - https://knoxvillefests.com/knoxwhiskey Experience an unforgettable evening of great food, great company, and exceptional spirits at Knoxville Whiskey Festival. This elevated event is designed for whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike, with distillers pouring samples of premier whiskey, bourbon, and scotch while providing education for those looking to learn more. Set against the backdrop of live music, this indoor/outdoor festival also features delicious offerings from local food vendors, a mixology showcase, a cigar lounge for those who enjoy a fine smoke, and unique photo opportunities to capture the moment. New this year at the Whiskey Festival - the Knoxville Downtown Hotel Collection presents curated, whiskey-themed expertise featuring Tavern at Maker Exchange, The Drawing Room, and Marble City Kitchen – showcasing the best spirits from each of the three hotels in the collection, with creative yet timeless libations thoughtfully paired with inspired gastronomic creations.Mother’s Day Tea ServiceThe Drawing RoomMay 9-10, 2026 | Reservations from 12-2:30 pm daily ( https://www.opentable.com/r/the-drawing-room-the-tennessean-knoxville Invite Mom to relax over our signature tea blend, paired with tiered courses of classic tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delicate sweets, served on Wedgwood china. Accompanied by the gentle notes of a talented local harpist, the experience offers a refined and meaningful way to gather, celebrate, and honor the women who bring us together.Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel crafts storied, meaningful stays steeped in East Tennessee heritage. Anticipatory staff welcome guests to an urban retreat where 82 refined guestrooms and suites invite with experiences designed to embody the essence of the river below and the charm of downtown Knoxville, all while celebrating Appalachian culture, intentional design and exceptional hospitality. The 2nd floor Drawing Room delivers ingredients reimagined through modern culinary craft, alongside signature libations as well as a beloved, weekend tea service tradition. Connected to the hotel, Maker Exchange is a unique gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville’s creative maker community. Maker Exchange provides a point of connection for guests to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal at Tavern, or simply a place for community gatherings in the inspiring space. With complimentary black car and golf cart service and easy walkability to Knoxville arts, dining, riverfront, historic landmarks and the neighboring University of Tennessee, The Tennessean offers an experience shaped in care and story, where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together.To savor spring at The Tennessean Hotel, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.*Rates fluctuate based upon demand and offers are based upon availability.

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