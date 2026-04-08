Ocean House Announces Guest Room Renovation, Revealing New Coastal Color Palette and Custom Soft Goods

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This renovation allows us to refresh our guest rooms in a way that feels elevated yet enduring, introducing new textures and finishes while staying true to the classic coastal character.” — President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House, a Forbes 15-Star, Five-Star Hotel, Five-Star Spa and Five-Star Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, grand resort overlooking a private, white sand beach of the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., is pleased to announce a thoughtful renovation of all 49 guest rooms. The refreshed interiors reveal a richly layered design narrative inspired by Watch Hill’s coastal landscape while honoring the resort’s historic roots and the romantic spirit of the New England seaside.Guided by the vision of owner Mrs. Deborah Royce, the renovation draws inspiration from the Gilded Age tradition of florals, interpreted through a more vivid and contemporary lens. The result is a collection of guest rooms that feel both timeless and personal. Spaces designed to evoke the warmth and comfort of staying in a friend’s seaside New England cottage, where elegant details meet an inviting, lived-in charm.Led by Iliana Moore Interiors, the redesign introduces three complementary color stories, Blue, Pink & Green; Blue, Green & Yellow; and Lavender, Blue & Green, each drawn from the natural hues of sea glass, shoreline botanicals and sunwashed seaside architecture. Across all schemes, custom Axminster carpeting, bespoke upholstery, and richly patterned textiles create a sense of depth and residential elegance while maintaining Ocean House’s signature restraint and timeless character.Walls are treated with a combination of refined paint applications and textural wall coverings, including raffiainspired papers that add warmth and an organic sensibility. Select guest rooms feature paneled wall compositions behind the bed, framing custom wallpaper insets and creating a tailored architectural moment that feels both classic and fresh. Paint tones span soft coastal blues, celadon greens and muted blushes, such as Yonder, Cooking Apple Green, Calluna and Dorset Cream, chosen to shift beautifully with natural light throughout the day.Fabrics play a central role in the renovation, with layered patterns appearing across drapery, Roman shades, upholstered headboards and accent furnishings. Botanical and geometric motifs are balanced with subtle stripes, checks and textured solids, while finishing details, pleated fabric lamp shades, rope and tassel accents, squaretrim pillows and twotone fringe, add a handcrafted, collected feel. Natural materials, including raffia accents at mirrors and wall treatments, reinforce a connection to place and the surrounding coastal environment.“Design at Ocean House has always been about restraint, intention and honoring our setting,” said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. “This renovation allows us to refresh our guest rooms in a way that feels elevated yet enduring, introducing new textures and finishes that enhance comfort while staying true to the classic coastal character our guests expect.”Wellness subtly weaves its way into the guest room experience, particularly during evening turndown. Soft, ambient lighting paired with soothing color palettes helps signal rest and relaxation, while tactile textiles and thoughtfully layered bedding invite deeper comfort. Enhanced turndown touches emphasize calm and ritual, extending the philosophy of Ocean & Harvest Spa into the privacy of the guest room and allowing guests to unwind in a serene, sleepforward environment.Each of the 49 guest rooms has been refreshed with new carpeting, window treatments and upholstered furnishings, resulting in cohesive interiors that feel intentional yet livedin. The renovation reflects Ocean House’s continued commitment to thoughtful design and longterm investment, ensuring its accommodations remain relevant while honoring the resort’s storied past.Ocean House offers beloved charm in an elegant, bluff-top setting and is revered as one of only 14 Forbes Triple Five-Star locations in the world with Five-Star ratings in hotel, spa and restaurant. The iconic seaside retreat features 49 guestrooms, 20 bespoke suites and a collection of private cottage residences.Presenting ingredient-centric fare at the legendary COAST, a Relais & Chateaux restaurant designated with a Forbes Five-Star rating, Ocean House also offers The Bistro, which serves seasonally inspired dishes in a convivial setting, and a selection of outdoor dining experiences in spring through late summer. Time-honored culinary, cocktail and wine classes are found in the Center for Wine & Culinary Arts, where guests enjoy a personal, hands-on education with best-in-class instruction.Beach cabanas, croquet on the lawn, and countless other seaside holiday activities are among the experiences at Ocean House, including Ocean & Harvest Spa with an organic menu of services, fitness classes, a saltwater lap pool. Guests have a seasonal option to access the famed Aphrodite yacht, a restored 1937 vessel that once carried luminaries such as Shirley Temple, Fred Astaire, Nelson Rockefeller, and President Roosevelt.Showcasing a commitment to great art, The Bemelmans Gallery at Ocean House invites fans of Ludwig Bemelmans’ Madeline series to marvel at North America’s largest permanent, private collection of the illustrator’s architectural commissions, product campaigns, and Madeline sketches.For more information on happenings and events at Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri.com/events and visit oceanhouseri.com for reservations and details. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram and Facebook.

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