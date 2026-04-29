Weekapaug Inn Debuts a Curated Spring and Summer 2026 Calendar of Coastal Programming

Weekapaug Inn Evening at Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Entrance Weekapaug Inn

Seasonal dining traditions, naturalist-lead excursions, and thoughtfully designed guest experiences define the months ahead along Rhode Island’s shoreline

WEEKAPAUG , RI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, introduces its Spring and Summer programming . May through August, Weekapaug Inn events calendar brings together culinary traditions, outdoor pursuits, and educational programming, each grounded in a sense of place and New England culture.May HighlightsThe season begins a refined Mother’s Day Brunch that offers a celebratory start, followed by the Memorial Day Lobster Boil & BBQ, an enduring tradition that marks the transition into summer. Experiences rooted in the natural landscape also take shape, including a Seaweed Pressing Workshop and a Blue Moon Paddle, guided by the Inn’s naturalist.June HighlightsJune continues with a quiet progression into early summer, where outdoor experiences and seasonal gatherings take precedence. A Strawberry Moon Paddle offers an evening on the water under early summer skies, complemented by lawn activities, naturalist-led exploration.July HighlightsBy July, the calendar reaches its most dynamic point. Independence Day is observed with a Stars & Stripes Bash and traditional New England Lobster Boil, while the return of Movies on the Pond introduces a nostalgic cadence to summer evenings, with screenings such as The Sandlot and E.T. Weekly Sunday Coastal Grille Series provide a relaxed, communal dining experience, and the Buck Moon Paddle invites guests onto the water at dusk. The Inn’s Speaker Series also unfolds throughout the month, bringing a selection of voices, from authors to subject-matter experts, for intimate and engaging discussions.August HighlightsIn August, the programming maintains its momentum while taking on a more reflective tone as the season draws to a close. Additional Movies on the Pond, including a Grease sing-along, pair with continued Sunday Coastal Grille Series and an End of Summer BBQ celebration. The Speaker Series continues with visiting lecturers, while experiences such as the Sturgeon Moon Paddle and Weekapaug Green programming underscore the Inn’s ongoing commitment to environmental awareness and education.For more information on Weekapaug Inn programming, please visit weekapauginn.com/events and weekapauginn.com for general details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #Originally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

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