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Re: Road Closure - 3567 US Route 302, Wells River

3567 US Route 302 at the intersection of Boltonville Rd in Wells River is open to one lane at this current moment.  Please drive with caution in the area as crews are still working on location.


Updates will be provided when available.


Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.



 

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, March 30, 2026 5:11 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - 3567 US Route 302, Wells River

 

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury State Police 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

3567 US Route 302 at the intersection of Boltonville Rd in Wells River will be shut down due to all traffic due to a working structure fire.

This incident is expected to last for 1-3 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



 

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Re: Road Closure - 3567 US Route 302, Wells River

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