Re: Road Closure - 3567 US Route 302, Wells River

3567 US Route 302 at the intersection of Boltonville Rd in Wells River is open to one lane at this current moment. Please drive with caution in the area as crews are still working on location.





Updates will be provided when available.





Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.





From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Monday, March 30, 2026 5:11 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure - 3567 US Route 302, Wells River