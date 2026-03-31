Enterprise Demand Accelerating Data Center Colocation Market Forecast 2026–2035

Data Center Colocation Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Data Center Colocation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The data center colocation market is dominated by a mix of global data center operators, telecom infrastructure providers, and specialized colocation service companies. Companies are focusing on high-density rack infrastructure, energy-efficient cooling technologies, advanced security systems, scalable modular data center designs, and integration of hybrid cloud and edge computing capabilities to strengthen market presence and meet evolving enterprise data storage and processing requirements. Emphasis on network connectivity, power reliability, low-latency infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and sustainability through renewable energy adoption remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital infrastructure and cloud ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Data Center Colocation Market?

• According to our research, Equinix Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s colocation and interconnection platform, which is directly involved in the data center colocation market, provides a broad portfolio of carrier-neutral data centers, high-density colocation cabinets, private connectivity services, and cloud on-ramps that support enterprise digital transformation, scalable infrastructure deployment, secure data exchange, and low-latency connectivity across global cloud, network, and enterprise ecosystems.

Who Are The Major Players In The Data Center Colocation Market?

Major companies operating in the data center colocation market are Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., NTT Ltd., China Telecom Corporation Limited, CyrusOne Inc., CoreSite Realty Corporation, AT&T Inc., QTS Realty Trust Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Switch Ltd., Zayo Group Holdings Inc., Global Switch Limited, Evoque Data Center Solutions, 365 Data Centers, Element Critical, Aligned Energy LLC, Stream Data Centers, RagingWire Data Centers Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Netrality Data Centers Inc., ServerFarm LLC, Sungard AS, Digital Fortress Inc., Sabey Data Centers LLC, DataBank Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Data Center Colocation Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects moderate infrastructure investment requirements and evolving technological demands, driven by the rapid expansion of cloud computing, increasing enterprise data generation, rising demand for low-latency connectivity, and the need for scalable and secure digital infrastructure. Leading players such as Equinix Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., NTT Ltd., China Telecom Corporation Limited, CyrusOne Inc., CoreSite Realty Corporation, AT&T Inc., QTS Realty Trust Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., and Rackspace Technology Inc. hold notable market shares through extensive global data center footprints, carrier-neutral interconnection ecosystems, strong enterprise and hyperscale partnerships, and continuous investments in high-density infrastructure, energy-efficient cooling systems, and renewable power integration. As demand for hybrid cloud connectivity, edge computing infrastructure, high-performance networking, and sustainable data center operations increases, service innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion of regional colocation facilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Equinix Inc. (2%)

o Digital Realty Trust Inc. (1%)

o NTT Ltd. (1%)

o China Telecom Corporation Limited (1%)

o CyrusOne Inc. (0.2%)

o CoreSite Realty Corporation (0.2%)

o AT&T Inc. (0.2%)

o QTS Realty Trust Inc. (0.1%)

o EdgeConneX Inc. (0.1%)

o Rackspace Technology Inc. (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Data Center Colocation Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the data center colocation market include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Vertiv Holdings Co., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Legrand SA, Johnson Controls International plc, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Cummins Inc., Trane Technologies plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Data Center Colocation Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the data center colocation market include TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Wesco International Inc., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Anixter International Inc., Tech Data Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon-Comstor.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Data Center Colocation Market?

• Major end users in the data center colocation market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Netflix Inc., Adobe Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Consumption-driven colocation pricing models are emerging as a key trend in the data center colocation market by lowering upfront infrastructure costs, enabling flexible resource scaling, and supporting the rapid deployment of high-density computing environments for AI workloads.

• Example: In May 2025, Sify Technologies Limited launched a pay-per-use colocation pricing model across its NVIDIA-certified hyperscale data center campuses to support growing demand for artificial intelligence cloud services.

• The model allows customers to pay based on actual infrastructure usage while supporting high-density rack capacities and advanced GPU platforms, enabling cloud providers and enterprises to deploy AI computing resources quickly and scale workloads efficiently within India’s expanding hyperscale ecosystem.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Supporting High-Density AI Workloads Through Advanced Liquid Cooling Deployment

• Unlocking Cost-Efficient Capacity Through Legacy Facility Repurposing

• Ensuring Continuous Operations With Dual-Feed Power Redundancy Architectures

• Maintaining High-Density Infrastructure Performance With Integrated Thermal Management Solutions

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