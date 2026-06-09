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The Business Research Company's Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $2.92 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aircraft turbofan engine market has become a key sector in aviation, reflecting advancements in technology and growing global demand for efficient aircraft propulsion. Understanding its current size, growth factors, regional dynamics, and market drivers provides valuable insight into this evolving industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market

In recent years, the aircraft turbofan engine market has experienced significant expansion. The market value is projected to increase from $3.35 billion in 2025 to $3.58 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This upward trend during the historical period can be credited to the widespread adoption of turbofan engines aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing noise emissions. Early deployment of low and medium bypass ratio engines across commercial and military aircraft, along with rising demand for high bypass ratio turbofans designed for wide-body and long-haul flights, has also contributed. Innovations like geared turbofan technologies have improved propulsion efficiency, while the expansion of global air travel has driven large-scale turbofan engine production.

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Looking ahead, the aircraft turbofan engine market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum. Forecasts indicate the market will reach $4.66 billion by 2030 with a steady CAGR of 6.8%. This anticipated rise is fueled by growing demand for next-generation turbofan engines featuring lower emissions and enhanced efficiency. There is an increasing use of advanced materials and cooling technologies to support higher operating temperatures. Investments in geared turbofan platforms continue to improve performance and reduce operating costs. Additionally, ongoing aircraft fleet modernization programs necessitate new propulsion systems. Technological progress is also enabling hybrid-electric integration and further noise reduction in turbofan engines. Key trends shaping the market include the push for high-efficiency, low-noise engines, growing commercial air transport, adoption of geared turbofan technology, military aviation program expansions and upgrades, as well as increased maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Understanding the Aircraft Turbofan Engine and Its Role

The aircraft turbofan engine is a type of jet engine widely used in modern commercial and military aircraft. It is designed to deliver superior fuel efficiency and lower noise levels compared to previous jet engine models, making it a preferred choice for various aviation applications.

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Defense Spending as a Major Growth Catalyst for the Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market

Rising defense budgets worldwide are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the aircraft turbofan engine market moving forward. Defense budgets represent the financial resources allocated by governments to cover military and defense-related activities, including research, development, procurement, and production of aircraft turbofan engines. These funds ensure continuous production and drive innovation to meet evolving military requirements. For example, in October 2025, the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library reported that the UK’s defense spending, as outlined in the 2025 Spending Review, is estimated at USD 83.3 billion (£62.2 billion) for 2025/26 and projected to rise to USD 98.2 billion (£73.5 billion) by 2028/29. This corresponds to an average annual real-term growth rate of 3.8% during this period. Additionally, a report from April 2023 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute highlighted a 3.7% real-term increase in global military spending in 2022, reaching an all-time high of $2,240 billion. The United States and China continue to lead in military expenditures, accounting for 39% and 13% respectively. These increases in defense budgets are key drivers for the expansion of the aircraft turbofan engine market.

The Impact of Growing Air Passenger Numbers on the Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market

The surge in air passenger traffic is another important factor propelling the aircraft turbofan engine market. Air passengers are individuals or businesses involved in air transportation across regional and international routes. As flying becomes more accessible and cost-effective, the number of travelers continues to rise, increasing demand for efficient and dependable aircraft engines. Turbofan engines remain among the most favored options for commercial airliners. For instance, in December 2024, data from Eurostat, the Luxembourg-based government agency, showed that in 2023, 973 million passengers flew within the EU—an increase of 19.3% compared to 816 million in 2022. Every EU member state experienced growth in air passenger numbers year-over-year. This consistent rise in passengers directly fuels demand for turbofan engines in the aviation industry.

Dominant Market Regions for Aircraft Turbofan Engines

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for aircraft turbofan engines. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on geographical market trends.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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