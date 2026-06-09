The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artillery Systems Market Drivers 2026-2030: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Expected to grow to $15.9 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artillery systems market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by rising defense needs and technological advancements. As global tensions persist and military modernization efforts intensify, this market is poised for further expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regions, and future trends shaping the artillery systems sector.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for Artillery Systems

The artillery systems market has demonstrated strong growth over recent years. It is expected to increase from $11.46 billion in 2025 to $12.26 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This historical growth has been largely fueled by increased military purchases of howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and self-propelled artillery to enhance ground combat strength. Additionally, rising cross-border tensions are boosting demand for long-range fire support capabilities, while improvements in fire-control and targeting technologies have enhanced system accuracy. Sustained defense budget expansions and enhanced warranty and maintenance services offered by manufacturers have also supported this upward trend.

Download a free sample of the artillery systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14255&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking further ahead, the market is projected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $15.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. This upcoming growth phase is expected to be driven by the adoption of advanced artillery platforms featuring automated loading and digital fire-control systems, increased demand for precision-guided extended-range munitions, and growing investments in mobile, rapidly deployable artillery solutions tailored for modern warfare. Expanding procurement activities by emerging economies and a surge in lifecycle service offerings such as modernization, training, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance will also contribute significantly. Key trends anticipated during this period include heightened demand for long-range precision strike artillery, greater use of self-propelled artillery, development of advanced ammunition types, emphasis on lightweight and portable mortar systems, and the rise of multi-role, highly mobile artillery platforms.

Understanding Artillery Systems and Their Role in Defense

Artillery systems encompass a broad category of military hardware designed to launch large-caliber projectiles over considerable distances. This category includes weapons such as howitzers, cannons, and rocket launchers, varying widely in size, range, and firepower. From smaller mortars to large-scale artillery pieces, these systems provide critical fire support on the battlefield, enabling ground forces to engage targets at extended ranges and shape combat outcomes effectively.

View the full artillery systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artillery-systems-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Growing Armed Conflict Threats as a Major Market Driver

One of the primary factors pushing the artillery systems market forward is the increasing threat of armed conflict around the world. Armed conflict, characterized by organized violence involving armed forces or factions, remains a significant concern amid rising geopolitical rivalries, regional instabilities, and complex global challenges. The adaptable and impactful nature of artillery makes it a key asset in military operations, supporting ground maneuvers and influencing battle results. For example, in January 2024, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a US-based NGO, reported a 12% increase in conflict events in 2023 compared to 2022. This growing prevalence of conflicts underscores the rising demand for artillery systems.

Regional Leaders and Growth Hotspots in the Artillery Systems Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artillery systems market, maintaining a strong position due to its advanced defense infrastructure and substantial military expenditure. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the coming years, driven by rising defense modernization efforts and increased military spending in countries across this region. The market analysis also encompasses other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 17500+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.