CLUE Showcases Connected Equipment Operations at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

CLUE team at CONEXPO 2026, Las Vegas. CLUE at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Booth N11444.

CLUE showcased connected equipment operations at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, unifying telematics, maintenance, dispatch, and rentals in one platform.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLUE attended CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 at Booth #N11444, March 3-7, Las Vegas, with one goal: show the heavy civil industry what it looks like when equipment data actually works.

Most contractors are running on disconnected systems. Telematics in one place. Maintenance in another. Dispatch on a spreadsheet. Rentals on a phone call. And somewhere in the middle, a manager trying to make decisions without a clear picture.

CLUE showed what happens when that ends.

Connect Everything

75+ systems. One platform. OEM telematics, GPS providers, rental companies, and ERPs, all connected without new hardware or rip-and-replace. When data stops living in silos, decisions start happening in seconds.

Smart Maintenance

Something breaks. The operator reports it in seconds. The shop sees it instantly. A work order is created, a mechanic is assigned, parts are checked out, labor is captured, and total cost is tracked, all in one flow. From breakdown to back-in-service, nothing falls through the cracks.

"From the field to the phone to the computer, it's simple and easy to use."

Abe Sharaf, Corporate Equipment Manager, Pulice Construction

Equipment Intelligence

Is every hour turning into profit? CLUE surfaces theft alerts, inspection alerts, and underuse alerts the moment they matter. Utilization, job costing, and repair-versus-replace decisions all in one place, delivered to the right person, at the right time, without waiting on a report.

"We have this capability now of real-time asset tracking alerts so we can catch the stuff before it becomes catastrophic."

Chase Hamilton, Rummel Construction

Dispatch and Rentals

One delay changes everything. CLUE showed a complete workflow from request to return: assign owned assets or pull in a rental, schedule the move, track delivery live, confirm arrival with photos, and close the job with demob already in the plan. No calls. No spreadsheets. One flow.

"Having all the telematics flowing through CLUE gives really good visibility into where things are."

Rob Judge, Goodfellow Bros

About CLUE

CLUE is a construction equipment management platform built for heavy civil construction. Trusted by contractors across North America, CLUE helps equipment managers reduce downtime, control costs, and keep every asset productive.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit getclue.com.

Take a tour of CLUE

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