Road Closure - 3567 US Route 302, Wells River

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

3567 US Route 302 at the intersection of Boltonville Rd in Wells River will be shut down due to all traffic due to a working structure fire.

This incident is expected to last for 1-3 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



