Kleinschmidt Surveying Expands Access to Advanced 3D Laser Scanners for Digital Construction Workflows
Kleinschmidt Surveying expands access to 3D laser scanners, enabling fast, accurate reality capture for construction, engineering, and infrastructure projects.
As digital construction and infrastructure projects continue to evolve, 3D laser scanners are becoming essential tools for capturing accurate spatial data, generating digital twins, and improving project efficiency.
3D Laser Scanning Driving the Future of Surveying
3D laser scanners enable professionals to capture millions of data points in seconds, producing highly detailed point clouds and digital models used in engineering, construction, and asset management.
Modern systems such as the Leica RTC360 can capture up to 2 million points per second, significantly reducing field time while improving data quality.
Similarly, advanced scanners like the Trimble X9 offer automated calibration, real-time registration, and rapid scan times, enabling surveyors to validate data directly in the field.
“3D laser scanning has transformed how professionals capture and analyze real-world environments,” said John Haines, CEO of Kleinschmidt Surveying. “It allows teams to work faster, reduce errors, and deliver more accurate results across complex projects.”
Top 3D Laser Scanning Solutions Available
Kleinschmidt Surveying provides access to industry-leading 3D laser scanners designed for a wide range of applications:
1. High-Speed Reality Capture
Leica RTC360 – Known for ultra-fast scanning, automated registration, and high-resolution point cloud generation
2. Versatile Survey-Grade Scanning
Trimble X9 3D Laser Scanner – Offers high-speed scanning, automated workflows, and reliable performance for construction and engineering projects
3. Long-Range and Large-Scale Scanning
Faro Focus Premium Series – Designed for large infrastructure and industrial environments, offering an extended range and high accuracy
These systems are widely used across construction, civil engineering, architecture, forensics, and industrial inspection.
Global Access to Professional 3D Laser Scanners
Kleinschmidt Surveying offers:
Competitive pricing on premium scanning equipment
Worldwide shipping and logistics support
Access to leading brands, including Leica, Trimble, and Faro
Expert guidance on selecting the right scanning solution
This ensures professionals can adopt advanced technologies while maintaining cost efficiency.
About Kleinschmidt Surveying
Kleinschmidt Surveying is a global distributor of surveying, geospatial, and measurement equipment, serving professionals in construction, engineering, and infrastructure industries. The company provides high-precision tools and expert support to help customers achieve accurate and efficient results.
Media Contact
Charles White
Public Relations Manager
Kleinschmidt Surveying
Phone: +1 404-308-7111
Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.com
Website: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com
STEPHANIE HAMBLIN
kleinschmidt surveying
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