Kleinschmidt Surveying Expands Access to Advanced 3D Laser Scanners for Digital Construction Workflows

kleinschmidt surveying

Kleinschmidt Surveying expands access to 3D laser scanners, enabling fast, accurate reality capture for construction, engineering, and infrastructure projects.

We help professionals capture accurate data faster using advanced 3D laser scanning solutions built for modern surveying workflows” — John Haines, CEO

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Surveying today announced the expansion of its portfolio of 3D laser scanning solutions, providing surveyors, engineers, and construction professionals with access to high-performance reality capture technologies.As digital construction and infrastructure projects continue to evolve, 3D laser scanners are becoming essential tools for capturing accurate spatial data, generating digital twins, and improving project efficiency.3D laser scanners enable professionals to capture millions of data points in seconds, producing highly detailed point clouds and digital models used in engineering, construction, and asset management.Modern systems such as the Leica RTC360 can capture up to 2 million points per second, significantly reducing field time while improving data quality.Similarly, advanced scanners like the Trimble X9 offer automated calibration, real-time registration, and rapid scan times, enabling surveyors to validate data directly in the field.“3D laser scanning has transformed how professionals capture and analyze real-world environments,” said John Haines, CEO of Kleinschmidt Surveying. “It allows teams to work faster, reduce errors, and deliver more accurate results across complex projects.”Kleinschmidt Surveying provides access to industry-leading 3D laser scanners designed for a wide range of applications:1. High-Speed Reality CaptureLeica RTC360 – Known for ultra-fast scanning, automated registration, and high-resolution point cloud generation2. Versatile Survey-Grade ScanningTrimble X9 3D Laser Scanner – Offers high-speed scanning, automated workflows, and reliable performance for construction and engineering projects3. Long-Range and Large-Scale ScanningFaro Focus Premium Series – Designed for large infrastructure and industrial environments, offering an extended range and high accuracyThese systems are widely used across construction, civil engineering, architecture, forensics, and industrial inspection.Kleinschmidt Surveying offers:Competitive pricing on premium scanning equipmentWorldwide shipping and logistics supportAccess to leading brands, including Leica, Trimble, and FaroExpert guidance on selecting the right scanning solutionThis ensures professionals can adopt advanced technologies while maintaining cost efficiency.About Kleinschmidt SurveyingKleinschmidt Surveying is a global distributor of surveying, geospatial, and measurement equipment, serving professionals in construction, engineering, and infrastructure industries. The company provides high-precision tools and expert support to help customers achieve accurate and efficient results.Media ContactCharles WhitePublic Relations ManagerKleinschmidt SurveyingPhone: +1 404-308-7111Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.comWebsite: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com

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