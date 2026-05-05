Kleinschmidt Surveying Expands Global Access to Terrestrial Laser Scanning Equipment for Construction
Featuring Leica RTC360, Trimble X9, and FARO Focus S70 to support accurate 3D data capture and next-generation infrastructure projects.
The expanded offering is available at:
https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-equipment/
Meeting Growing Demand for 3D Reality Capture
Terrestrial laser scanning has become an essential tool for modern surveying and construction workflows. These systems enable professionals to capture high-density point cloud data with millimeter-level accuracy, supporting applications such as:
Infrastructure and construction mapping
Building Information Modeling (BIM)
Digital twin development
Industrial inspection and monitoring
Topographic and geospatial surveys
“Terrestrial laser scanning is transforming how professionals capture and analyze real-world environments,” said John Haines, CEO of Kleinschmidt Surveying. “It enables faster workflows, higher accuracy, and better decision-making across complex projects.”
Featured Terrestrial Laser Scanning Solutions
Kleinschmidt Surveying provides access to some of the most widely used terrestrial laser scanners in the industry, including:
1. Leica RTC360 – A high-speed reality capture solution capable of capturing millions of data points per second with automated registration and high accuracy
2. Trimble X9 – Designed for fast and efficient scanning with automated calibration and real-time data validation for construction and engineering workflows
3. FARO Focus S70 – A compact and precise short-range scanner ideal for indoor mapping, facility documentation, and detailed site analysis
4. Trimble X12 – Advanced high-performance scanner designed for large-scale projects requiring long-range accuracy and enhanced data quality
5. Carlson Scan2K – A cost-effective solution for surveyors seeking reliable performance in a wide range of field applications
These systems are widely adopted across industries such as construction, civil engineering, architecture, forensics, and industrial maintenance.
Driving Efficiency and Reducing Project Risk
Modern TLS solutions allow professionals to:
-Capture millions of measurements in seconds
-Reduce fieldwork time and manual errors
-Improve collaboration through digital models
-Enhance project planning and execution
Industry adoption continues to grow as organizations seek data-driven workflows that improve efficiency and reduce costly rework.
“The integration of 3D scanning into surveying workflows is becoming standard practice,” Haines added. “We are committed to helping professionals access these technologies at competitive prices.”
Supporting Digital Construction and Infrastructure Development
The use of terrestrial laser scanning is accelerating as industries transition toward digital construction and asset lifecycle management.
TLS technology plays a key role in:
-Digital twin creation and asset monitoring
-Structural analysis and deformation tracking
-Infrastructure planning and maintenance
-Real-time project visualization
By providing access to leading TLS systems, Kleinschmidt Surveying helps professionals stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.
Global Access to Professional Laser Scanning Equipment
Kleinschmidt Surveying supports customers worldwide by offering:
-Competitive pricing on advanced TLS equipment
-Worldwide shipping and logistics support
-Access to trusted brands, including Leica, Trimble, and FARO
-Expert guidance for equipment selection
About Kleinschmidt Surveying
Kleinschmidt Surveying is a global distributor of surveying, geospatial, and industrial measurement equipment. The company provides advanced tools for construction, engineering, and infrastructure projects, helping professionals achieve precision, efficiency, and reliability in the field.
Media Contact
Charles White
Public Relations Manager
Kleinschmidt Surveying
Phone: +1 404-308-7111
Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.com
Website: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com
STEPHANIE HAMBLIN
kleinschmidt surveying
order@kleinschmidtsurveying.com
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