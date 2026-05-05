Kleinschmidt Surveying Expands Global Access to Terrestrial Laser Scanning Equipment for Construction

kleinschmidt surveying

Featuring Leica RTC360, Trimble X9, and FARO Focus S70 to support accurate 3D data capture and next-generation infrastructure projects.

Terrestrial laser scanning enables professionals to capture highly accurate data faster, reducing field time and improving project efficiency across complex workflows” — John Haines, CEO

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Surveying today announced the expansion of its terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) equipment portfolio, providing surveyors, engineers, and construction professionals worldwide with access to advanced 3D reality capture technologies.The expanded offering is available at:Meeting Growing Demand for 3D Reality CaptureTerrestrial laser scanning has become an essential tool for modern surveying and construction workflows. These systems enable professionals to capture high-density point cloud data with millimeter-level accuracy, supporting applications such as:Infrastructure and construction mappingBuilding Information Modeling (BIM)Digital twin developmentIndustrial inspection and monitoringTopographic and geospatial surveys“Terrestrial laser scanning is transforming how professionals capture and analyze real-world environments,” said John Haines, CEO of Kleinschmidt Surveying. “It enables faster workflows, higher accuracy, and better decision-making across complex projects.”Featured Terrestrial Laser Scanning SolutionsKleinschmidt Surveying provides access to some of the most widely used terrestrial laser scanners in the industry, including:1. Leica RTC360 – A high-speed reality capture solution capable of capturing millions of data points per second with automated registration and high accuracy2. Trimble X9 – Designed for fast and efficient scanning with automated calibration and real-time data validation for construction and engineering workflows3. FARO Focus S70 – A compact and precise short-range scanner ideal for indoor mapping, facility documentation, and detailed site analysis4. Trimble X12 – Advanced high-performance scanner designed for large-scale projects requiring long-range accuracy and enhanced data quality5. Carlson Scan2K – A cost-effective solution for surveyors seeking reliable performance in a wide range of field applicationsThese systems are widely adopted across industries such as construction, civil engineering, architecture, forensics, and industrial maintenance.Driving Efficiency and Reducing Project RiskModern TLS solutions allow professionals to:-Capture millions of measurements in seconds-Reduce fieldwork time and manual errors-Improve collaboration through digital models-Enhance project planning and executionIndustry adoption continues to grow as organizations seek data-driven workflows that improve efficiency and reduce costly rework.“The integration of 3D scanning into surveying workflows is becoming standard practice,” Haines added. “We are committed to helping professionals access these technologies at competitive prices.”Supporting Digital Construction and Infrastructure DevelopmentThe use of terrestrial laser scanning is accelerating as industries transition toward digital construction and asset lifecycle management.TLS technology plays a key role in:-Digital twin creation and asset monitoring-Structural analysis and deformation tracking-Infrastructure planning and maintenance-Real-time project visualizationBy providing access to leading TLS systems, Kleinschmidt Surveying helps professionals stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.Global Access to Professional Laser Scanning EquipmentKleinschmidt Surveying supports customers worldwide by offering:-Competitive pricing on advanced TLS equipment-Worldwide shipping and logistics support-Access to trusted brands, including Leica, Trimble, and FARO-Expert guidance for equipment selectionAbout Kleinschmidt SurveyingKleinschmidt Surveying is a global distributor of surveying, geospatial, and industrial measurement equipment. The company provides advanced tools for construction, engineering, and infrastructure projects, helping professionals achieve precision, efficiency, and reliability in the field.Media ContactCharles WhitePublic Relations ManagerKleinschmidt SurveyingPhone: +1 404-308-7111Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.comWebsite: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com

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